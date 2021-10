Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 117-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Jonas Valanciunas was one of the NBA’s most underrated players last season. He averaged 17.1 points per game for a Memphis Grizzlies team that exceeded expectations by earning the West’s No. 8 seed. One of Valanciunas’ best qualities during their surprise playoff run was his efficiency. He shot 59.2% from the field — only a few percentage points lower than the 61.1% Zion Williamson, the paint god, shot.

