Top-50 2023 WR Noah Rogers intrigued by in-state programs

On Thursday night, League City (Texas) Clear Springs had a district game against Brazoswood. The Chargers had no trouble getting the victory, 52-21. Clear Springs kept the ball on the ground much of the night as sophomore Xai'Shaun Edwards ran for 230 yards. However, the team used the pass at times as well. Texas A&M wide receiver commit Noah Thomas led the way with three catches for 61 yards. It was the first time all season he failed to have a touchdown reception, though.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO