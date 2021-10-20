CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Top-50 2023 WR Noah Rogers intrigued by in-state programs

By Jeremy Johnson about 6 hours
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rolesville (N.C.) junior wide receiver Noah...



London Johnson, 2023 top-25 prospect, cuts list to 12

London Johnson, a 6-foot-4 point guard out of Norcross (Ga.) High tells On3 he is down to `12 schools – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Houston, NC State, North Carolina, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Xavier. Johnson has visited each of the schools unofficially within his top 12, besides North...
Miami wide receiver enters transfer portal

Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins has entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound redshirt junior recorded an underwhelming four receptions for 25 yards in two games this season. In total over four seasons, Wiggins played in 27 games and had 62 receptions for 791 yards and seven touchdowns.
James Franklin addresses speculation, rumors on Penn State future

Names are being thrown around this year for already-vacant coaching jobs in college football programs. One name coming up often is Penn State head coach James Franklin. In the Nittany Lions presser on Wednesday, Franklin was asked more questions about his future. One of which left Nittany Lion fans with more questions than answers.
Top-50 prospect, elite DB considering 2 B1G programs sets commitment date

Recruiting season is picking up as some of the top high school prospects in the country are starting to make key decisions for what their collegiate schools will be. One of the top recruits in the nation in safety Xavier Nwankpa has narrowed his decision to 3 programs with 2 of those schools coming from the B1G. His list is down to Iowa, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.
FOOTBALL
Luther Burden, top WR prospect commits to Mizzou

MISSOURI — The biggest win for Mizzou football won’t come on the field this year (unless the Tigers somehow find a way to knock-off top ranked Georgia on November 6th). Instead, the victory that every Tiger fan should be celebrating is the one that came Tuesday night in East St. Louis, when five-star wide receiver recruit Luther Burden gave his verbal commit to Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou.
FOOTBALL
4-star WR includes pair of B1G East programs in Top 12

Two B1G teams are in the mix for one of the nation’s most explosive wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class. Friday night, 4-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch revealed the Top 12 schools he’s still considering. Both Ohio State and Michigan State made the cut. The other 10 programs included were Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M and Washington.
FOOTBALL
WATCH: 6-foot-5 A&M WR commit Noah Thomas with impressive kick return TD

On Thursday night, League City (Texas) Clear Springs had a district game against Brazoswood. The Chargers had no trouble getting the victory, 52-21. Clear Springs kept the ball on the ground much of the night as sophomore Xai'Shaun Edwards ran for 230 yards. However, the team used the pass at times as well. Texas A&M wide receiver commit Noah Thomas led the way with three catches for 61 yards. It was the first time all season he failed to have a touchdown reception, though.
FOOTBALL
Arkansas extends PWO offer to 2022 QB Charlie Fiser

Arkansas has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser. Fiser is an unranked prospect. He holds offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Presbyterian. Presbyterian is coached by former Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley, who was hired on May 6. Kelly went 219-26-1 during his...
ARKANSAS STATE
Michigan State listed in top 12 for 2023 5-star WR Zachariah Branch

Michigan State is one of 12 schools still in the running for one of the top players in the 2023 class. Five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has narrowed the number of schools he’s considering to 12, and Michigan State is one of them. The Spartans made Branch’s recently released top 12, with Washington, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Oklahoma also making the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oklahoma offers elite 2024 Florida LB Timajay Hayes

Oklahoma extended an offer Wednesday to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie linebacker Timajay Hayes. Hayes has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss,. , UCF and USF. Hayes has 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries through eight games this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
