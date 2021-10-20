PR's Top Pros Talk: Laura Tomasetti

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment.
Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and CEO, Vuulr; Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox; Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy and Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; and Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, Nordic Entertainment Group.
In the session, moderated by Variety’s international editor Manori Ravindran, find out how today’s TV channels are assessing the best content...
Comments / 0