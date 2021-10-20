PR's Top Pros Talk: Laura Tomasetti

Swiss watch executives are in a good mood this fall — especially when compared with how they felt a year ago, according to a new study published by Deloitte earlier this month. The survey found that 77 percent of executives reported a positive outlook for the industry over the next year, a far cry from Deloitte’s 2020 study, in which 85 percent said their outlook was negative. The optimism is based largely on the strength of the rebound in Swiss watch exports this year. “The value of exported watches increased by 1.7 percent in the first eight months of 2021 compared...

