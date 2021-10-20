CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PR's Top Pros Talk: Laura Tomasetti

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 360PR+ celebrates its 20th birthday, CEO Laura Tomasetti shares the secrets to the firm's success, as well as how it's dealing with a rapidly changing communications landscape, on the latest "PR's Top Pros Talk" video interview with Doug Simon. Tomasetti's career covers a range that goes from consumer...

www.odwyerpr.com

odwyerpr.com

News of Firms: Bliss Group Launches Bliss Impact

The Bliss Group introduces Bliss Impact, an offering focused on providing counsel, campaign management and collaboration for clients who want to align their strategic priorities and sustainable programs with societal change. Bliss Impact will work with clients to launch and manage purpose-driven initiatives in such sectors as environmental protection, DE&I, reputation, investing and social engagement. “We believe that by collaborating with our clients to implement meaningful and inspiring programs we can, together, bring to bear a global society that is equitable, thoughtful and deliberately impactful,” said The Bliss Group CEO Bob Pearson and managing partners Michael Roth and Cortney Stapleton in a joint statement announcing Bliss Impact’s formation.
BUSINESS
Variety

Pokimane Announced as Co-Founder of RTS, an Endeavor-Backed Gaming Talent Management Firm

Pokimane, the popular Twitch gaming livestreamer, has announced a new entrepreneurial gig: She’s co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm that spun out of Endeavor’s esports business. Imane Anys, known as Pokimane among her more than 30 million online followers, told Variety that RTS was formed to solve hot-button business issues encountered gaming creators — namely, striking brand deals that fairly value them and represent them authentically. In the gaming and esports realm, she said, “there are too many examples of people being mistreated, agreeing to contracts with unfair compensation and cringey deals.” Pokimane, who...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Which opportunities is AI opening up for PR pros?

Even the most powerful tools cannot make a difference without a willingness to adopt them. Such was the case just a few years back among many PR pros when it came to artificial intelligence (AI). This report comes out right as the industry conversation around AI is intensifying. It also...
SOFTWARE
prdaily.com

Mars Wrigley’s Allyson Park shares top skills for rising comms pros

What is the path for aspiring communicators to rise to the top of the profession?. “I believe careers are a bit like a chess game,” Allyson Park, global vice president of corporate affairs for Mars Wrigley, shared in an interview with our DePaul University graduate class. “You can get across...
BUSINESS
Cleveland Scene

Best White Label Press Release Service by KISS PR Offers Top News Outlets

With White Label Press Release Distribution Solutions, Kiss PR is the only best press release distribution service. We distribute news and press releases to large news outlets covering US, Canada, UK, Asia reaching some of the top news providers and 100% white label. Over 200+ SEO companies, Pr professionals and GIG operators use our service to create their own brand. Many providers who make these claims like:
BUSINESS
Deadline

Disney’s General Entertainment & Hulu Restructure Marketing, Creative & Communications Teams

Shannon Ryan, President of Content Marketing for Hulu & General Entertainment, is reorganizing the Marketing, Creative and Communications teams under her purview. Ryan, who oversees one of three marketing agencies established last November by Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, has centralized operations under four executives who are getting their roles expanded and will be among six direct reports to Ryan going forward: Naomi Bulochnikov, SVP, Communications & Publicity, ABC & General Entertainment, adds ABC News, Disney Television Studios, Freeform (which she oversaw during her previous stint at Disney) and Syndication to her purview, with respective leads and their teams...
BUSINESS
Variety

BBC Studios Shakes Up Distribution, Nick Percy to Lead as Jon Penn Steps Down

BBC Studios is consolidating its Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) distribution regions as a single, unified business. The new division, known as Global Markets, under the leadership of Nick Percy as president, will be operational from Jan. 31, 2022. It will join the Americas and the U.K. as the third BBC Studios regional business. The formation of Global Markets concludes a period of internal consolidation, BBC Studios said. Jon Penn, the current head of the Asia Pacific division is moving on, but will continue to lead EMEA and APAC until the new Global Markets region becomes operational. Regional...
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

Weber Shandwick Chair Jack Leslie to Step Down

Jack Leslie plans to retire as Weber Shandwick chairman at the end of March after a 45-year career in public affairs and corporate communications, which included stints as political director for Sen. Ted Kennedy and president of the legendary Sawyer Miller Group. He will continue to advise Weber Shandwick and...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Laura Burns

BoardroomPR has named Laura Burns as Senior Vice President. Burns was promoted to this new position after serving as Vice President since 2019 and Account Director before that. Burns has played an integral role at BoardroomPR since she joined the award-winning firm in 2012. As a communications professional for nearly twenty years, she specializes in media relations and crisis communications, working with clients in a variety of industries including real estate, healthcare and education.
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Is your marketing game mundane? Here’s a PR power playbook.

At Coldwell Banker, we have some of the best marketers in the business. From video king Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty, in Newport Beach, CA, who is known for his viral and highly produced property videos, to TikTok queen Lauren Matera AKA @ItsThatRealEstateChick from Coldwell Banker Realty, in Annapolis, MD, who has amassed a nearly 350K following with her quick-hitting style, our marketers know how to score major brand points with their audiences.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Robb Report

The Watch Industry Is Changing. These Are the 3 Big Shifts Collectors Should Watch Out For, According to a Study

Swiss watch executives are in a good mood this fall — especially when compared with how they felt a year ago, according to a new study published by Deloitte earlier this month. The survey found that 77 percent of executives reported a positive outlook for the industry over the next year, a far cry from Deloitte’s 2020 study, in which 85 percent said their outlook was negative. The optimism is based largely on the strength of the rebound in Swiss watch exports this year. “The value of exported watches increased by 1.7 percent in the first eight months of 2021 compared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mediapost.com

Marketing Tops List Of PR Needs From Agencies, Contractors

Many corporate communications executives want to hire more people, but say it can be difficult to achieve. In some cases, companies are reducing headcount and outsourcing specialty skills to agencies and contractors, public relations firm Edelman found in a survey. “They view this strategy as more efficient and effective …
ECONOMY
Variety

BritBox, Redbox, ViacomCBS, Nordic, Vuulr Execs Join Global Content Discovery Panel for Variety Streaming Room

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment. Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and CEO, Vuulr; Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox; Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy and Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; and Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, Nordic Entertainment Group. In the session, moderated by Variety’s international editor Manori Ravindran, find out how today’s TV channels are assessing the best content...
TV SERIES
Variety

ViacomCBS Networks International Acquires Majority Stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has acquired a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company and the company’s founding family. ViacomCBS International Studios’ VIS, a division of VCNI, will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the company’s founding family. The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is subject to anti-trust approval and customary closing conditions. Through this pact, VCNI will gain access to Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico’s studio operations in both Colombia and Mexico, as well as several hours of library content spanning premium series, telenovelas, films, documentaries,...
BUSINESS

