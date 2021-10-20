CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tips for Healthcare Communications in a COVID World

By Brianne Miller
odwyerpr.com
 9 days ago

In the immortal words of ancient Greek philosopher Hericlitus, “the only thing that is constant is change.” That was true in 500 B.C. and it’s a vital guiding principal today. The worldwide healthcare industry has been irrevocably changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare communications changed along with it; but...

www.odwyerpr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Georgetown Voice

The Importance of a COVID-19 Science Communication “Ground Game”

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed an urgent need for effective communication of complex science in an easy-to-understand way for a general audience—what is known as “science communication.” Facts don’t always speak for themselves, as the scientific and medical communities have learned the hard way over the past year or so by watching COVID-19 misinformation spread faster than the truth. But this phenomenon is not limited to COVID-19 related subjects, and there are lessons we’ve learned about communicating the science of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines that we can apply to move past the pandemic (and hopefully prevent future pandemics).
GEORGETOWN, DC
news9.com

Some Tulsa Healthcare Workers Quit Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Some healthcare workers at Ascension St. John said they're looking for new jobs after they said they were not allowed to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In July, Ascension said it would require all employees get a vaccine by November or people would lose their jobs. Many nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Indonesia-based Mayapada Healthcare taps Ascom for hospital communication solution

Healthcare ICT provider Ascom has bagged another contract to install a communication solution in Indonesia. Through its installation partner Sarana Medical, the company will bring its Telligence Nurse Call system to Mayapada Healthcare's hospitals in Surabaya and Tangerang. WHY IT MATTERS. Mayapada Healthcare CEO Jonathan Tahir said their hospitals prioritise...
CHINA
Keene Sentinel

State: COVID-19 outbreak has ended at Alpine Healthcare in Keene

After two weeks with no new reports of COVID-19 cases, the outbreak at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene is now considered over, the state health department announced Wednesday afternoon. Sixty-two residents and 23 staff members tested positive during the nursing-home outbreak that started Aug. 10, according to the N.H. Department...
KEENE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Freelancer#Healthcare Communications#Greek
KFVS12

SSM Health, BJC HealthCare partner to expand access to COVID-19 therapy

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), have expanded access to COVID-19 antibody (mAb) therapies. According to SSM Health, the mAb treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the virus for patients with...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
b3cnewswire.com

Ophthalmic Company Implandata Awarded as Top 12 Healthcare Innovator at Medica, World Forum for Medicine

HANNOVER, Germany, October 18, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Implandata Ophthalmic Products, a digital health eye care company with offices in Germany and San Diego, California has been selected as Top 12 Health Techpreneur at the Healthcare Innovation World Cup at Medica, the world’s largest medical trade fair. Out of more than 300 competitors, Implandata has been awarded as a leading breakthrough health care innovator and was invited to present its disruptive EYEMATE solution on Nov 15, 2021 at Medica Connected Health Care Forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pensions funding and healthcare shadow Covid-19 costs – leading macroeconomic influencers

The OECD has warned that the deceleration in large emerging economies, demographic changes, and slowing productivity will drag down economic growth of all member countries, from the current 3% to 1.5% by 2060. Stephen Kinsella. Stephen Kinsella, economist and associate professor of economics at the University of Limerick’s Kemmy Business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLTV

Intermountain Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will require all of its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials said they are implementing the requirement “to comply with federal vaccination requirements announced by President Biden in September.”. Intermountain employees must receive at least one dose of the Pfizer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
odwyerpr.com

Can You Mandate Better Health?

Americans are struggling through work-life balance exhaustion, an overload of dark news and a pandemic that seems to extend forever. And yet, Ruder Finn’s recent FutureThink Index found that as a society, we remain mostly positive about our futures, with 58 percent of Americans feeling positive about what’s to come in terms of career, health and technology.
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid may have killed 80k-180k healthcare workers, says WHO

Up to 180,000 healthcare workers may have been killed by Covid, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said as it calls on leaders in the global south to prioritise front line staff in their vaccine programmes.A WHO report published on Thursday estimated that between 80,000 to 180,000 staff could have succumbed to the disease in the period from January 2020 to May this year.Speaking after the paper was published, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO, said frontline health workers must be prioritised for jabs along with other vulnerable people as he hit out at the inequitable distribution of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

How technology (and COVID-19) is changing healthcare – insights and solutions

The panelists for this Table of Experts were Tim Archer, Chief Executive Officer, New England at UnitedHealthcare; Amy Jordan, Director, Digital Strategy, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual; And Dr Ana Stankovic, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare of New England. The moderator was Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher, Boston Business Journal. Carolyn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Clear communication, policies among best Florida Covid workplace rules

Businesses all across the Sunshine State currently are working to refine their return-to-office approach to allow employees to safely come back to their workplaces nearly two years after the first outbreak of Covid-19. An August survey of 2,404 respondents by The Business Journals found 28% were reconsidering their Labor Day...
FLORIDA STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Workers want clear communication, enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures: survey

Atlanta — Almost three-quarters of U.S. employees are concerned about workplace safety standards and cleanliness as a protection against COVID-19, according to the results of a recent survey. Commissioned by staffing and recruitment company Randstad, researchers from market research firm Dynata surveyed more than 1,200 working adults from Aug. 23...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theapopkavoice.com

Tips for Staying Healthy and Avoiding COVID

Besides getting vaccinated, be sure to boost your immune system, use these tips while traveling, and learn how to tell the difference between COVID and other illnesses. Avoiding Covid-19 is still important, even as cases in Florida trend downwards. To help ensure that you can avoid the virus as much as possible and stay healthy, here are four tips that you should keep in mind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
odwyerpr.com

A Purpose-Driven Model That Addresses Health Equities

Health inequality existed long before COVID-19, but the pandemic magnified vulnerabilities in our healthcare system that now simply cannot be ignored. Many organizations have had health equity as a focus area, but the pandemic has made it clear that health equity needs to be a strategic priority for the healthcare industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
MarketWatch

Novavax files for provisional approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Novavax Inc. said Friday it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia. "The company's application to the TGA marks the first complete application for provisional approval of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in Australia," the company said in a statement. The move comes just days after Novavax filed for approval of the vaccine in the U.K. with the completion of a rolling submission to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The submission was based on late-stage data from about 45,000 patients that the company said showed high efficacy and well-tolerated safety, including against variants of Covid-19. The company is planning to submit filings to other regulators in key markets, including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and the World Health Organization, as well as other markets around the world. In the U.S., Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by year-end. Shares were down 0.7% premarket, but have gained 35% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy