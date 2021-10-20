Near Protocol Price Analysis: NEAR Token Price Awaits Triangle Breakout

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval, we can see the Sushi token price is near the resistance as the bulls are trying their best to break it, and the bears are trying their best to push them down. As the 20MA is below the 100MA and that’s a bearish move. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line. Also, there is no sign that lines will change their direction. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 54, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means that the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 100MA and the 50MA is heading towards the 100MA, which is a bearish sign.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO