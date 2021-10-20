CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

4-star WR Samuel Mbake resumes visits with trip to Arkansas

By Jeremy Crabtree about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYHsw_0cXD9nBY00
Consensus four-star receiver Samuel Mbake says he has a good bond with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Consensus four-star receiver Samuel Mbake of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, LSU, Penn State, USC and others.

Even with all the attention, Mbake has not been in a rush to decide. That’s large because his mother is recovering from a stroke. Mbake said his mother is doing well and will be able to take visits with him soon.

With his mother on the mend, Mbake was able to make an unofficial visit – his first of the season – this past weekend to Arkansas. It was a visit that blew him away.

Samuel Mbake enjoyed Fayetteville

Samuel Mbake gushed about the Razorbacks in an interview with Whole Hog Sports recruiting writer Richard Davenport.

“It really showed me the fans are really behind Arkansas and the whole state of Arkansas is behind the Arkansas Razorbacks,” Mbake told Davenport.

Mbake told Davenport he has a strong relationship with Hogs coach Sam Pittman. He also singled out his bond with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

Mbake liked what he saw so much that he plans to return to Fayetteville. He said he’ll return on an official visit later in the recruiting calendar. Mom is expected to be there with him, he said.

Even with the long list of schools after him, Mbake is not sure what is next for him.

Arkansas has solid 2022 class in place

Samuel Mbake would be a welcome addition to an already solid Arkansas 2022 class. The Razorbacks have 18 commitments, but only one receiver has called the Hogs. That receiver is consensus three-star Quincey McAdoo of Clarendon (Ark.) High.

Even without Mbake, there is plenty to be excited about in Fayetteville. Pittman has the Hogs’ class inside the top 20 nationally and just behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Missouri and Florida in the SEC.

The Hogs have seen continual improvement on the recruiting trail under Pittman. If they could reel in Mbake and a few more top targets before the signing period opens in mid-December, it’ll be a class to remember.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nebraska offers 2022 Georgia 4-star OL Jaccarius Peak

One of top risers in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Valdosta (Ga.) offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak picked up an offer Wednesday from Nebraska. Peak is a four-star recruit who has 16 total offers. It has been a crazy last few weeks for Peak, who has risen on boards across the country.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Arkansas extends PWO offer to 2022 QB Charlie Fiser

Arkansas has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser. Fiser is an unranked prospect. He holds offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Presbyterian. Presbyterian is coached by former Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley, who was hired on May 6. Kelly went 219-26-1 during his...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

Kirby Smart weighs in on recruiting at Cocktail Party

College football fans know the NCAA rulebook seems to never end. They also know a lot of the rules surrounding college football recruiting don’t seem to make a lot of sense. However, one rule doesn’t make complete sense according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. It’s an NCAA rule that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan offers 2023 4-star TE Brett Norfleet

Michigan extended an offer Wednesday to Saint Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell four-star tight end Brett Norfleet. Norfleet is the No. 231 overall recruit in the 2023 On300 rankings and the 14th-best tight end in the class. His offers include Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota,...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Nakai Poole, 2023 WR, gaining momentum with productive season

Norcross (Ga.) junior wide receiver Nakai Poole entered the 2021 football season with one scholarship offer. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass-catcher has been offered by Florida International. Poole has caught 26 passes for 444 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games in 2021. There has been an uptick in interest, though...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Chandler Jackson, 2022 four-star, sets commitment date

Chandler Jackson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers will announce his college decision on Friday, October 29th with On3 on Instagram live. The announcement can be watched here around 3:15-3:30 pm CT on Friday. Jackson, the No. 94 overall prospect in the On3 100, is deciding...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendal Briles
Person
Sam Pittman
On3.com

Oklahoma offers elite 2024 Florida LB Timajay Hayes

Oklahoma extended an offer Wednesday to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie linebacker Timajay Hayes. Hayes has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss,. , UCF and USF. Hayes has 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries through eight games this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

London Johnson, 2023 top-25 prospect, cuts list to 12

London Johnson, a 6-foot-4 point guard out of Norcross (Ga.) High tells On3 he is down to `12 schools – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Houston, NC State, North Carolina, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Xavier. Johnson has visited each of the schools unofficially within his top 12, besides North...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#Wr#Ole Miss#Lsu#Whole Hog Sports#Sec
On3.com

Steve Spurrier addresses Florida's quarterback controversy

Former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum show this week. During the show, the two went over all things SEC including the complex situation Florida has at quarterback. Spurrier gave his point of view on what Gators head coach Dan Mullens sees with his two quarterbacks right now.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

LSU linebacker enters transfer portal

On Thursday, LSU Tigers reserve linebacker Navonteque Strong entered the transfer portal according to On3’s Matt Zentiz. Strong, a junior college transfer, has played in five games (with two starts) and recorded 17 tackles and a sack this season. Ed Orgeron on LSU Tigers motivation moving forward. The once-mighty LSU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball destroys No. 21 Tennessee in dominant 3-0 rout

No. 5 Kentucky Volleyball is hitting its stride. On the road against the SEC’s second-best team, 21st-ranked Tennessee, Craig Skinner’s club destroyed the Vols for three straight sets. Without Madi Skinner nonetheless, who was out with a non-COVID illness. Here’s how Kentucky’s best performance of the season went down. First...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Alabama QB Bennett Meredith commits to Northwestern

Hoover (Ala.) High consensus three-star quarterback Bennett Meredith committed Wednesday to Northwestern. Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald offered Meredith on Tuesday night and the Alabama native committed on the spot. He had previously visit Evanston, Ill., two weeks ago for Northwestern’s game against Rutgers. Meredith told Al.com that Northwestern’s academic...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Arkansas commit Nick Smith Jr. cleared to play 2021-22 HS season

The saga of Arkansas commit Nick Smith Jr.’s eligibility came to a reasonable conclusion Wednesday when he was cleared to play the 2021-22 high school season in Arkansas. The Pulaski County Special School District and North Little Rock School District released a joint statement saying that they will allow Smith, who is not named in the statement, to play with Little Rock (Ark.) North Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

James Franklin addresses speculation, rumors on Penn State future

Names are being thrown around this year for already-vacant coaching jobs in college football programs. One name coming up often is Penn State head coach James Franklin. In the Nittany Lions presser on Wednesday, Franklin was asked more questions about his future. One of which left Nittany Lion fans with more questions than answers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy