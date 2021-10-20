4-star WR Samuel Mbake resumes visits with trip to Arkansas

Consensus four-star receiver Samuel Mbake says he has a good bond with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Consensus four-star receiver Samuel Mbake of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, LSU, Penn State, USC and others.

Even with all the attention, Mbake has not been in a rush to decide. That’s large because his mother is recovering from a stroke. Mbake said his mother is doing well and will be able to take visits with him soon.

With his mother on the mend, Mbake was able to make an unofficial visit – his first of the season – this past weekend to Arkansas. It was a visit that blew him away.

Samuel Mbake enjoyed Fayetteville

Samuel Mbake gushed about the Razorbacks in an interview with Whole Hog Sports recruiting writer Richard Davenport.

“It really showed me the fans are really behind Arkansas and the whole state of Arkansas is behind the Arkansas Razorbacks,” Mbake told Davenport.

Mbake told Davenport he has a strong relationship with Hogs coach Sam Pittman. He also singled out his bond with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

Mbake liked what he saw so much that he plans to return to Fayetteville. He said he’ll return on an official visit later in the recruiting calendar. Mom is expected to be there with him, he said.

Even with the long list of schools after him, Mbake is not sure what is next for him.

Arkansas has solid 2022 class in place

Samuel Mbake would be a welcome addition to an already solid Arkansas 2022 class. The Razorbacks have 18 commitments, but only one receiver has called the Hogs. That receiver is consensus three-star Quincey McAdoo of Clarendon (Ark.) High.

Even without Mbake, there is plenty to be excited about in Fayetteville. Pittman has the Hogs’ class inside the top 20 nationally and just behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Missouri and Florida in the SEC.

The Hogs have seen continual improvement on the recruiting trail under Pittman. If they could reel in Mbake and a few more top targets before the signing period opens in mid-December, it’ll be a class to remember.