Omnicom Enjoys 7.1% Q3 Growth Spurt

VF Corporation, a branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories company, names Allegra Perry VP, investor relations, effective January 2022. Perry comes to the company from The Watches of Switzerland Group, where she has served as director of investor relations and corporate affairs, joining the company six months after its IPO to establish a new investor relations platform. She was previously head of strategic planning and investor relations for the British luxury goods brand Mulberry. At VF, Perry will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company’s investor relations program. “She brings the ideal blend of experience. having held senior-level roles across investment banking, business development and investor relations, all within the global apparel and retail sectors,” said VF chief financial officer Matt Puckett.
