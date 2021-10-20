CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omnicom Enjoys 7.1% Q3 Growth Spurt

By Kevin McCauley
odwyerpr.com
 9 days ago

Omnicom Group’s Q3 revenues grew 7.1 percent to $3.4B due to the moderation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its communications offerings. Net income surged 13.5 percent to $355.6M. CEO John Wren highlighted OMC’s robust 11.5 percent advance in organic...

www.odwyerpr.com

gamesindustry.biz

Recent acquisitions drive MTG Q3 sales growth

Today MTG reported its third quarter earnings, showing year-on-year increases in revenue but still posting a modest loss. For the period ending September 30, MTG reported sales up 58% to SEK 1.4 billion ($164 million), with a net loss of SEK 45 million ($5.3 million) representing a noticeable improvement from the year-ago quarter, when it posted a loss of SEK 11 million ($1.29 million).
Benzinga

Comcast Q3 Growth Aided By Customer Addons, NBCUniversal

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18.7% year-on-year to $30.3 billion, beating the consensus of $29.87 billion. Segments: Revenue for Cable Communications rose 7.4% Y/Y to $16.12 billion, driven by increases in broadband, advertising, wireless, business services, video, and other revenue, partially offset by a decrease in voice revenue.
Cheddar News

Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
John Wren
odwyerpr.com

FTI Consulting Posts 31% Surge in Q3 PR Revenues

FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit posted a 31.1 percent jump in Q3 revenues to $69.4M, driven by a robust demand for its corporate reputation and PA services. Operating income for the segment surged 178.4 percent to $14.2M. Mark McCall, who heads the stratcomm business, said momentum grew during the quarter...
freightwaves.com

Shopify posts 46% Q3 revenue growth

Shopify reported higher revenue in Q3 but, despite the news, the final numbers fell short of expectations and the company’s stock took a hit in premarket trading Thursday before rebounding later in the day. The e-commerce platform reported revenues of $1.12 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30 — 46%...
mobileworldlive.com

Veon hails revenue, 4G subscriptions growth in Q3

Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu (pictured) highlighted gains across all of the company’s operations during Q3, citing an expansion of its 4G customer base as a key driver. In the company’s earnings statement, Terzioglu explained its performance was boosted by a 24.7 million year-over year rise in 4G subscriptions to 93.8 million, representing 46 per cent of the company’s total customer base.
Benzinga

ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to NT$150.7 billion. Net Revenues from Packaging rose 31.7% Y/Y to NT$73.99 billion, Testing increased 8.6% to NT$13.4 billion, and EMS rose 15% to NT$61.1 billion. Margins: Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points Q/Q to...
QSR Web

McDonald's enjoys same store sales growth in Q3

McDonald's shares have risen 11% this year, according to a CNBC report, as the Chicago-based burger chain saw same sales growth both domestically and internationally. The company reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.15 billion, up from $1.76 billion this time last year, a change of $.51 per share. Net...
winbuzzer.com

LinkedIn Enjoys Significant Growth in Microsoft Earnings Report

Since buying LinkedIn in a $26 billion deal back 2016, Microsoft’s focus has been growing the business social platform. It seems those goals are paying off. During its latest earnings call, Microsoft confirms LinkedIn is thriving and is reporting growth almost across the board. Of course, this reflects Microsoft’s overall...
sgbonline.com

Garmin Delivers Seven Percent Q3 Growth

Garmin Ltd. reported total revenue of $1.19 billion in the third quarter, a 7 percent increase over the prior-year quarter. Total revenue of $1.19 billion, a 7 percent increase over the prior-year quarter;. Gross and operating margins were 58.4 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively. That compares to 60.2 percent and...
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: VF Corp. Names Perry VP-IR

VF Corporation, a branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories company, names Allegra Perry VP, investor relations, effective January 2022. Perry comes to the company from The Watches of Switzerland Group, where she has served as director of investor relations and corporate affairs, joining the company six months after its IPO to establish a new investor relations platform. She was previously head of strategic planning and investor relations for the British luxury goods brand Mulberry. At VF, Perry will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company’s investor relations program. “She brings the ideal blend of experience. having held senior-level roles across investment banking, business development and investor relations, all within the global apparel and retail sectors,” said VF chief financial officer Matt Puckett.
gamingintelligence.com

Lottery.com sees strong Q3 revenue growth

Texas-based online lottery provider Lottery.com expects to post revenue of between $22.0m and $24.0m for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue is forecast to be more than 135 per cent higher than the previous quarter’s $9.3m total, driven by increased sales from the company’s B2B segment. “I am proud of...
Colorado Daily

Crocs reports 73% revenue growth in Q3

Footwear company Crocs Inc. (NYSE: CROX) reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with a record revenue of $626 million up from the $361 million it brought in last year. Revenue was up 182% from $72.1 million to 203.1 million, and earnings per share increased 166%...
Inside Indiana Business

OneMain Records Q3 Earnings Growth

EVANSVILLE - Evansville-based OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is reporting third quarter net income of $288 million, compared to $250 million during the same period a year ago. The lender says its strong Q3 earnings were driven in part by an improvement in economic conditions. “Our strategic initiatives and favorable...
Benzinga

Euronet Worldwide Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q3

Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $816.6 million, beating the consensus of $783.47 million. Revenues from the EFT processing segment climbed 58% Y/Y, the epay segment rose 20%, and the Money Transfer Segment segment recorded a 9% increase. The operating margin was...
financemagnates.com

London Stock Exchange Posts 7.1% Higher FX Revenue in Q3

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) published a trading update for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal on Friday, reporting strong performance across all divisions. As per the official figures, the total income of the group jumped by 7.6 percent in the quarter to £1.69 billion. The gross profit came in at £1.55 billion, which is a yearly increase of 7.3 percent.
