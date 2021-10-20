CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Junior Theater to present play this weekend

By Faith Bemiss, fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com
Sedalia Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheatre students from the ages of 10 to 17 will perform in a Shakespeare-themed play this weekend at the Hayden Liberty Center. This item is available...

www.sedaliademocrat.com

visitindy.com

Live Theater Returns to Downtown With "The Book Club Play"

Indy welcomes back live theater with a comedic performance and feel-good story that is sure to leave you wanting to see it again and again. The Book Club Play, now playing at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, is a humorous and delightful performance that blends relationships and literature perfectly together. Throughout the play, you’ll find a diverse group of young individuals who share their passion for a good story. Their book club catches the eye of a famous documentary filmmaker, who captures their close friendships and love for novels. Each of the characters are so different from one another, making their different worldviews and perspectives set the stage for the perfect mix of comedy and whit. There’s a little something for everyone, which makes it a great performance to end the 18-month long hiatus from live theater. Playwright, Karen Zacarías, and Director, and Associate Artistic Director, Benjamin Hanna, help bring these characters and book club to life on the stage through the power of comedic relief.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
grizzlygazettegfhs.com

The Godinez Fall Play is Back in the Theater

Halloween is approaching and a spooky way to get into the spirit is with the upcoming Godinez Fundamental High School’s fall play. The play, “The Best Haunted House Ever,” will be at the Godinez theatre Oct. 28-29 Thursday to Friday. There are two performances at 3:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Tickets cost $5 during the initial pre-sale and will be $7 at the door.
THEATER & DANCE
littlevillagemag.com

Welcome back: Two CRANDIC theater companies return to the stage this weekend

Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow. Thursday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 17 — CSPS Hall, $25-47 Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16 — Artifactory, $10. It is late 1968 and Judy Garland is in London — in large part because her erratic behavior and performances have made it difficult for her to perform in the United States. She is preparing for a five-week run at the Talk of the Town cabaret club. And she’s remembering better times.
brproud.com

Ascension Community Theater announces cast for upcoming Christmas play

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) – Ascension Community Theater has announced the cast for the upcoming Christmas production on Friday. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” will run from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 5, and Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased on the Ascension Community Theater website.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
culturemap.com

Artisan Children's Theater presents Matilda the Musical Jr.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.
THEATER & DANCE
QuadCities.com

Davenport Junior Theater Holding Free Halloween Bash TONIGHT!

Games, candy, cakewalks, stories, costume contests, and more! A free short play will also be available for viewing in the theatre building! Fun for all ages. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
POLITICS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Actor's Mission presents 'Beer for Breakfast' at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS – The Actor’s Mission is presenting “Beer for Breakfast” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The play tells an intriguing tale about a set of life-long friends coming together for a weekend of reconnecting. However, things don’t go as planned and hilarity ensues because of it. The...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sun-Journal

Oak Hill High School theater group presents ‘Dracula’

Oak Hill High School’s Little Theatre in the Woods will present the classic vampire story, “Dracula.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. on on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. When Dr. Van Helsing (played by Samuel Bonner), a specialist in obscure maladies,...
HIGH SCHOOL
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Peak foliage, spooky happenings, and interactive theater

Peak foliage hits the Midcoast this weekend, according to MaineFoliage.com, and that’s the best reason to do a leaf-peeping, apple-picking road trip, or a chairlift ride from The Camden Snow Bowl. And, as we’re leading up to Samhain, PenBay Pilot has three under-the-radar spooky family-friendly events and a fall festival killer road trip to make it the best weekend ever!
CAMDEN, ME
mountaintimes.info

BarnArts presents Haunted Village Theater, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. — BARNARD — BarnArts launches a new seasonal theater project this fall, Haunted Village Theater, to be held on Oct. 23 in the village of Barnard. Local actors will lead tours around Barnard, visiting five separate mostly outdoor locations, each with a small cast of actors telling a ghost story or a short play around a fire pit. This event will incorporate local lore and public spaces with our creative community, establishing a new cultural experience for all ages. Tickets are available at barnarts.org and are “you choose” sliding-scale $5-20.
BARNARD, VT
independentnews.com

Comedy Reigns on Halloween Weekend at Bankhead Theater

The Bankhead Theater will conclude its packed October with a laughter-filled weekend at the end of this month. On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour will bring out from behind the camera four of the funniest Daily Show Writers who will be sharing more of the jokes that they come up with for Comedy Central. The next day on Halloween, Oct. 31, the Bankhead film series will offer some family fun with a big screen matinee of “Young Frankenstein,” Mel Brooks’ comedic take on this classic horror story.
LIVERMORE, CA
Hamptons.com

Bay Street Theater Presents: Dr.K’s Motown Revue

Dr. K’s Motown Revue takes the audience on a genuine journey of the Motown sound that has you singing along with every beloved Motown hit. The band stays faithful to the roots of Motown, and with each performance sends you back to another era. With the iconic coordinated costumes and perfected Motown dance routines, the band enthralls the audience; it is not just the songs, but the memories associated with them that leave an indelible stamp on the hearts and souls of generations of Motown fans around the world.
THEATER & DANCE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

TWO to present radio play

In keeping with their theme to make lemonade out of the lemons the pandemic has thrown their way, the people of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro are again adapting to provide alternative entertainment options for the area. The Trinity Radio Players has been established and will present its first radio play...
OWENSBORO, KY

