Junior Theater to present play this weekend

Indy welcomes back live theater with a comedic performance and feel-good story that is sure to leave you wanting to see it again and again. The Book Club Play, now playing at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, is a humorous and delightful performance that blends relationships and literature perfectly together. Throughout the play, you’ll find a diverse group of young individuals who share their passion for a good story. Their book club catches the eye of a famous documentary filmmaker, who captures their close friendships and love for novels. Each of the characters are so different from one another, making their different worldviews and perspectives set the stage for the perfect mix of comedy and whit. There’s a little something for everyone, which makes it a great performance to end the 18-month long hiatus from live theater. Playwright, Karen Zacarías, and Director, and Associate Artistic Director, Benjamin Hanna, help bring these characters and book club to life on the stage through the power of comedic relief.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO