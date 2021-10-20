CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah Jazz bring back scholarship program

By Mary Richards
kslnewsradio.com
 7 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY– Here's another hope that the Utah Jazz win a lot of games this season–they are bringing back their scholarship program. The Jazz organization will award a college scholarship for every win this year to a member of an underrepresented group. The first winners make up a...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

