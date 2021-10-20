Utah Jazz bring back scholarship program

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode, Locke takes a look at the similarities and differences of the Utah Jazz this year and the Milwaukee Bucks last year. Locke goes back through the Bucks journey to their championship and the items that were holding them back. Then compares it to the Utah Jazz and what they can do to replicate the same path. Locke looks at the two areas where the Utah Jazz have to improve similar to the Bucks areas where they had to make changes. However, the Utah Jazz have two other issues that they have to overcome or prove to be wrong and Locke addresses those issues as well. Then Locked On NBA insider Antonio Daniels talks about Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons and what happens next for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

