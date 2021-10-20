CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Pillars for Success From Former Disney CEO Bob Iger

Inc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Iger's 15 years at Disney transformed the media giant...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

“Fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek” Petition Gains Over 30,000 Signatures

Yesterday, we reported that a petition began making its rounds asking for the Walt Disney Company to fire CEO Bob Chapek. Now, just 24 hours later, the petition has gained thousands of signatures (and counting). In early 2020, Bob Chapek took on the role of CEO of the Walt Disney...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Petition Asking For Bob Chapek to Be Fired From Disney Goes Viral

A petition is now making its rounds asking for the Walt Disney Company to fire CEO Bob Chapek. In early 2020, Bob Chapek took on the role of CEO of the Walt Disney Company after Bob Iger stepped down. Prior to becoming CEO, Chapek was the Chairman of Parks and Resorts for Disney.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Inside the Magic

Should Bob Chapek Be Fired? Guests Debate Disney CEO’s Role

Bob Chapek’s role as CEO of the beloved Walt Disney Company follows a 15-year tenure from Bob Iger, who is currently acting as chairman to help guide Chapek through the transitional period. Iger will be ending his Disney employment at the end of the year, and Chapek will be on his own.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Fan Creates Gifs of Disney’s CEO as Famous Villains

If there is one place to find your day’s fill of entertainment, we must say social media has it covered. Following along on Disney blogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok can keep one occupied easily with laughter, a few eye rolls, and overall surprise. If there is one name on Disney social media at the moment that isn’t highly supported, it is Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek. As Bob Iger prepares for this retirement, many Disney fans have been overwhelmed by the changes arriving at Disney such as the upcharge service called Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane replacing the former complimentary FastPass, removal of Disney’s Magical Express, upcharge for MagicBands, more expensive special-ticketed events, and even something as basic as Passholders now having to pay for the PhotoPass service. The little charges here and there are surmounting and Disney fans aren’t thrilled with one man in particular… Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek. Well, one Disney fan took to social media to share gifs of Disney’s Chief Executive Officer as famous villains.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillars#Ceo
kq2.com

Disney wants some of Netflix's Asian success

Disney is coming after Netflix in Asia. The owner of Disney+ announced a major expansion into Asian content on Thursday, with plans to greenlight more than 50 original titles from the region by 2023. Disney is commissioning new shows from South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Indonesia. Many of the...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman on 'Blitzscaling' and Unintended Consequences

"You can't anticipate everything. You can't prep for everything," said LinkedIn co-founder and former CEO Reid Hoffman during an interview Thursday at the 2021 Inc. 5000 Vision Conference. Entrepreneurship, he adds, is like "running really fast through the fog," so the best thing you can do is equip yourself with learned wisdom from others who have been down the path before you.
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Calls IATSE Deal “Beneficial For Everyone, Certainly Makes For A Simpler Morning”

CEO of ViaomCBS Bob Bakish Monday expressed relief at a deal reached over the weekend between IATSE and the AMPTP ahead of a Sunday deadline on a new film and TV contract, calling it “beneficial” for all involved. “Strikes are rarely a good thing,” he said at a conference. “We are happy that we were able to, together with our industry partners, come to an agreement. We think that agreement is beneficial for everyone and obviously prevents any disruption in content production. So yes we’re pleased with that, it and certainly makes for a simpler morning.” “For what it’s worth, I thought...
BUSINESS
Variety

Disney Reorganizes ABC, Hulu, General Entertainment’s Marketing and Communications Departments

ABC, Hulu and Disney General Entertainment’s Shannon Ryan has reorganized her marketing, creative and communications departments, starting with a new reporting structure that puts ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney TV Studios, Freeform and Disney’s syndication unit under one oversight. Under the new setup, Naomi Bulochnikov, the senior VP of communications and publicity for ABC and General Entertainment, will add news, studio, syndication and Freeform to her existing ABC Entertainment purview. Disney TV Studios’ Chris Alexander, ABC News’ Van Scott, Disney syndication’s Kim Harbin and Freeform’s Kristen Andersen and their teams will now report to Bulochnikov. (In the case of Freeform, where Bulochnikov...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

Former Searchlight Chief Nancy Utley Signs First-Look Deal With Chernin Entertainment

Peter Chernin is reuniting with Nancy Utley, a beloved figurehead in the indie film world who formerly co-ran Searchlight Pictures. Utley and her newly launched production company, Lake Ellyn Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal with Chernin Entertainment. The pact calls for Utley to produce film and TV content for Chernin’s prolific production company. Chernin Entertainment president of film and television Jenno Topping announced the news. Terms were not disclosed. Peter Chernin knew Utley when working at News Corp. and overseeing the 20th Century Fox film empire, which included Searchlight. “Nancy is the ultimate executive—smart, savvy, experienced, and kind. She built Searchlight Pictures into...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Hint's Kara Goldin: The Secret Advantage of Being an Outsider

Kara Goldin says she had a major insecurity when she started Hint, a company that makes natural, lightly fruit-flavored bottled water: "I didn't actually have beverage experience," she says on Inc.'s What I Know podcast. She had, however been trained as a journalist, worked in sales at CNN, and run...
BUSINESS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

How Success Happened for Hrish Lotlikar, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperWorld

Hrish Lotlikar has always had a love for travel. As a digital nomad, he’s been able to spend every year living in different parts of the world, from Kyiv to San Francisco and Miami to Stockholm. So, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Lotlikar co-founded SuperWorld, one of the most dynamic global augmented reality (AR) platforms in the space. SuperWorld is a virtual world in AR that has been digitally mapped over the entire surface of Plant Earth— 68.4 billion individual plots to be exact.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thestreamable.com

Wowed by ‘Squid Game’ Success, Disney+ Greenlights Asian Originals

On the heels of the international success of the Netflix Original series “Squid Game”, Disney has unveiled 27 new TV series and film titles to be produced and released in the Asia Pacific Region on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar over the next year. Streaming companies are wide-eyed after “Squid Game’s”...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy