Ted Lasso didn’t save me — I don’t think any show has that kind of power — but it helped me pull through the final stretch of a dark year. When the soccer football comedy made its debut in August 2020, I completely missed it. I knew almost nothing about it, except that former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis was in it. My friend, ever the football nerd, told me I had to watch it immediately, sending along random tweets from out of context ted lasso; at the time, I was busy watching all of ’90s sitcom The Nanny on HBO Max and had little space for anyone who wasn’t Fran Drescher. But even those episodes are finite, and when it was over, I needed something to fill the Fran-shaped hole in my heart. Ted Lasso was waiting to do exactly that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO