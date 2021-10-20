CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stihl Timber Sports athletes featured on TV series

By Andreas Langreiter, Stihl Timbersports Series photo
APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStihl TimberSports Series competition is airing on the CBS Television Network this fall, with a field...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
libertywingspan.com

Featured Athlete: Joseph Hancock

Hancock: “I love getting to experience the brotherhood. It’s a lot of fun making memories with my teammates and getting to know them better on and off the field. It has been a really good experience and I’ve made so many good memories.”. Wingspan: What has been your proudest moment...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roanoke Times

Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 18

7 p.m.; "We're No. 1: The Story of 1990 ACC Football," documentary on the 1990 Georgia Tech and Virginia teams (re-airs at 8 p.m.) 4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Jackson T. Stephens Cup, women's tournament (including Virginia) and men's tournament, First Round, at Roland, Ark. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL. 8 p.m.; Fox...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kciiradio.com

PM Sports Page JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s PM Sports Page JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Hillcrest Academy cross country runner Leah Bontrager. The senior has posted many top finishes this fall including seventh in last week’s SEISC meet. Congrats Leah!
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Journal Inquirer

Sports gambling means added local TV revenue

The popular question, “Are You Ready for Some Football?” is now followed by another one: “Are You Ready for Some Gambling?”. The start of online sports gambling in Connecticut is expected to be a revenue windfall for the state. There’s also someone else making money off sports gambling without having...
GAMBLING
hometownsource.com

Life Feature Athlete of the Week: Blaine girls tennis' Natalie Pratt

“I started playing tennis (officially) in my sophomore year of high school when I was 15. Aside from that, I had played a bit with my family over the years.”. “What I enjoy the most about tennis is probably the satisfaction of improvement. You really get to see how far you’ve come since you started and it’s an overwhelmingly good feeling to think of how hard I’ve worked and how it’s paid off.”
BLAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Timber#Stihl Timbersports Series#Stihl Timber Sports#Cbs Television Network
tucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
TV & VIDEOS
libertywingspan.com

Featured Athlete: Michael Coppinger

Wingspan: You ran significantly faster in your district meet, what motivated you?. Coppinger: “I went into the race with the worry that it would be the last one I ever ran. A lot of my friends than ran with me at Vandeventer were at the race and when I saw them I started thinking of district as a culmination of my 6 years in cross country.”
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Pilots and KOIN-TV, KRCW-TV Announce Television Partnership for UP Athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. – The University of Portland has signed a three-year agreement with KOIN-TV and KRCW-TV to make the local CBS and CW affiliates the exclusive television broadcast partner of Pilots home sporting events in the Portland-metro market. Saturday's women's soccer match against defending NCAA Champion Santa Clara will launch a 20-event broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 athletics season.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal

MLC multi-sport athletes juggle academics, athletics

Martin Luther College student-athletes Anna Treder and Joey Behm know all too well about the struggles of juggling academics and Division III college sports. However, both Treder and Behm are among a number of student-athletes who play not one, but two sports at the college. Treder is a junior at...
WILDOMAR, CA
wakr.net

Student Athletes of the Week: Michele Hofacker & Dylan Wood Featured

For our Student Athlete of the Week program, we head to the west side of town and meet two students at Copley-Fairlawn High School. Michele Hofacker is currently the goalkeeper for our girls soccer team. She has registered 10 shutouts this year and if she has one more she will tie our school record. She is a leader on and off the field and we are very proud of her. Michele currently has a 3.905 GPA. Dylan Wood is a standout runner for our team and is only a sophomore. He recently finished 3rd overall at the Suburban League Championship meet in a field of 75 very talented runners. Dylan currently has a 4.069 GPA. The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital.
AKRON, OH
bigeasymagazine.com

Women Athletes Leading The Way In Climate Change In Sports

In the year 2020, watching sports is a unique experience. Followers didn’t get to see the 2020 Olympics, but they did get to see a basketball “bubble” with simulated spectators and a Premier League with phony cheering. While the coronavirus has halted and transformed sports, a report on sports and climate warns that “something far more catastrophic is lying in the wings for the sporting circus.” That is the climate disaster.
SCIENCE
chatsports.com

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Featured on Temple Athletics Show

PHILADELPHIA – Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Representatives Jackie Terpak (gymnastics) and Manny Ikeocha (men's soccer) were featured Temple Athletics Show on October 18th alongside Associate AD/Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Student-Athlete Development Prince Moody. Host Aisha Torres spoke with the student-athletes and Moody on a wide range of topics, including the importance of diversity and the work the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee does.
COLLEGE SPORTS
roblawnews.com

Ruling allows Hutsonville athletes to participate in state series

After their students were originally excluded from participating in postseason play by the Illinois High School Assocation, Hutsonville Unit 1 won a ruling in Fifth District Appellate Court this week that allows the student-athletes to compete. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is...
HIGH SCHOOL
themanual.com

Stitch Fix Offering Threads Sported by Professional Athletes

Want to sport what NFL athletes are rocking these days? Have you always found it tough to squeeze into standard brands? Stitch Fix and apparel partners Artefact and Fairlane have got you covered. While the vast majority of the menswear brands only include standard fitting sport coats in sizes small...
NFL
waylandstudentpress.com

Taking the leap: freshmen athletes adjust to varsity sports

The tryout process for many sports at Wayland High School is not easy to begin with, but being a freshman during that time is a completely different ball game. Not only do freshmen have to start making connections with upperclassmen, but they also have to be able to withstand the rigorous tryout process.
WAYLAND, MA
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth three-sport athlete strengthens passion for fourth sport

Two years ago, Brooke Collins was in the midst of her sophomore year at Leavenworth High School. The now-senior was and still is a three-sport athlete, who competes with the Pioneers' tennis, bowling and soccer teams. Her first sport was soccer at a youth level while the other two came...
LEAVENWORTH, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy