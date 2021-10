One of the new Fortnitemares quests in Fortnite requires players to place Ghostbusters signs in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park, and this guide will show every possible sign placement location in all three areas. To complete this quest, you only need to place three Ghostbusters signs, and there are three possible spots in each POI. Before you can start this quest, you must first speak to the Ghostbusters Containment Specialist and start their Punchcard. This will send you to deploy Seismographs and exterminate Mini-Pufts all across the map. After finishing those missions, you can start looking for signs. Here’s where to place Ghostbusters signs in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

