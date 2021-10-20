CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

By Natasha Bach
prweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA: Creator management platform Grin has closed a $110 million series B funding round. With this most recent investment, Grin, which is used by brands to optimize and scale creator management, is valued at $910 million....

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

InCloudCounsel Announces $200 Million Series B Funding from Blackstone Growth (BXG), Rebrands as Ontra

Second round of funding and rebrand underscore legal tech company as leading provider of Contract Automation and Intelligence. InCloudCounsel, the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence, today announced it received $200 million in Series B funding in a round led by funds managed by Blackstone, with participation from existing investor, Battery Ventures, and board member, Mike Paulus. Blackstone’s investment was made through Blackstone Growth (BXG), the firm’s growth equity business. Paul Morrissey, a Managing Director at Blackstone, has joined the company’s board of directors as part of the transaction. Past funding includes a $40 million Series A round from Battery Ventures in July of 2019.
BUSINESS
clayandmilk.com

Denim Social raises $5 million Series B

Denim Social, a Midwest company whose software helps financial institutions manage their social media presence, has raised a $5 million Series B round of financing. The round was led by two banking-focused investment funds — FINTOP Capital and JAM FINTOP BankTech. The funds will support product development and drive significant...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Getbee Exceeds Target With Oversubscribed Round of $1.8 Million Pre-Series A Funding

B2B Software Using Video to Create In-person Interactions between Brands and their Online Customers. Getbee announced today that it has raised $1.8 million in first round, pre-series A, funding. The funding round was significantly oversubscribed and represents a unique mix of major technology investors such as Altitude Capital, B & Y Venture Partners, and +VC, as well as several strategic angels, including Magnus Olsson, who recently had an exit from Uber for $3.3 billion.
RETAIL
healthcareittoday.com

TripleBlind Lands $24 Million in Series A Funding Led by General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic, in an Oversubscribed Round

TripleBlind, the private data sharing company that offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced data privacy solution, announced today it has received $24 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding led by General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic. This round follows TripleBlind’s pre-seed raise of $8.2 million announced in March 2021. TripleBlind’s solution enables entities...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Bernstein
Footwear News

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

Allbirds has high hopes for its upcoming IPO. The sustainable sneaker brand will offer 19.2 million shares at a selling price between $12 and $14 per share, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At most, Allbirds says it could raise up to $269 million in its market debut, targeting an up to $2.2 billion valuation. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD. When it initially filed for an IPO in August, Allbirds said it wanted to lead the way for a “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO,” which...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ninety.io Announces Series A Investment Funding Round

Funding will support ongoing efforts to help small to midsize organizations stay connected, engaged and productive in a Work From Anywhere World. Ninety.io, cloud-based company operating software that allows you to take advantage of the Entrepreneurial Operating System, announced the closing of its Series A investment funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Insight’s investment will ensure Ninety.io continues to set the pace and standard of innovation in the world of cloud-based company operating systems.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

JumpCloud Closes Out $225 Million Series F With Additional $66 Million Raised From Atlassian Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, NTT Docomo Ventures, and Others

Strategic investment demonstrates confidence that JumpCloud solves urgent security and IT management challenges faced by SMEs around the world. JumpCloud announced it has raised a total of $225 million for its Series F round to accelerate small and midsize enterprise adoption of its modern directory platform. Investors in this round share a belief that organizations must move faster to solve growing challenges faced by IT, specifically serious limitations and risks that come from legacy Microsoft directories and trying to solve those limitations with multiple point solutions.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

FTX Valued at $25B after Concluding $420M Series B-1 Funding Round

Three months after a $1 billion funding round, crypto exchange FTX raised $420M in another round. The funds will be used for expansion and operation improvements. FTX Trading Ltd., a crypto exchange platform based in the Bahamas, announced it raised $420 million through a Series B-1 funding round. The recently concluded funding round increases the company’s valuation to $25 billion.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Pine Capital
CoinTelegraph

Animoca Brands doubles valuation to $2.2B with new $65M funding round

Nonfungible token (NFT)-game and virtual property developer Animoca Brands has doubled its valuation to $2.2 billion after closing a new funding round that fetched $65 million. The latest funding round was conducted at a pre-money valuation of $2.2 billion, and included backing from gaming giants Ubisoft Entertainment along with Liberty...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Carbon Capture Inc. Closes $35 Million Series A Funding From Prime Movers Lab, Rio Tinto, Idealab Studio, and Time Ventures

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Carbon Capture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a climate tech company that makes machines that remove CO 2 directly from the atmosphere, today announced the closing of a $35 million Series A funding round and the appointment of Adrian Corless as CEO. CarbonCapture will use the funds to accelerate product development efforts and to establish initial deployments of its renewable energy-powered Direct Air Capture (DAC) systems in locations throughout the U.S., starting with the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota in partnership with Rio Tinto PLC (LSE: RIO) and Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO).
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Privacy Engineering As A Service Company Gretel.ai Raises $50 Million In Series B

Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital. These are the details. Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital, along with participation from Section 32, and existing investors Greylock and Moonshots Capital. This funding round brings the total funding raised to date to $65.5 million.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Draper Esprit leads $38m Series B funding round in UK plant-based firm

‘Plant-based’ online food delivery company allplants is part of the lucrative flexitarian consumer market, worth £10bn in the UK alone. VC firm Draper Esprit has led a $38m Series B funding round in allplants, a UK plant-based ‘chef-to-customer’ online delivery service. Draper Esprit typically invests in technology companies. Its diverse...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Product Protection Platform Mulberry Raises $22 Million In Series B

Mulberry — a consumer-first product protection platform — announced recently that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round. These are the details. Mulberry — a consumer-first product protection platform — announced recently that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round. This funding round was led by Commerce Ventures and with participation from Hudson Structured Capital Management, Ally Bank, CreditEase, and existing investors.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Botrista Announces Series B Fundraising Round

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Botrista, a technology company that designs and manufacturers the automated beverage dispenser DrinkBot, today announced that it has begun a Series B round of funding. This comes on the heels of their successful Series A round that raised $10 million. That was preceded by a $4 million seed round, bringing the startup's funding to date to around $16 million. With Botrista's 10x year-over-year growth in deployments and revenue, the company is nine months ahead of Series A milestones and plans to use the Series B funding to continue to expand their operations and serve their existing and future customers.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Biotechnology startup Rectify raises $100m through Series A funding round

Biotechnology firm Rectify Pharmaceuticals has raised $100m through a Series A funding round, which was co-led by Omega Funds, Atlas Venture, Forbion, and Longwood Fund. Rectify plans to use the proceeds obtained from the financing round for its first human proof-of-concept (POC) studies. The company, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mpamag.com

Toronto financial insights platform announces closing of seed funding round

Toronto-based proptech Perch has announced the closing of a $1-million seed funding round and its acceptance to the 2022 REACH Canada growth accelerator. Perch operates and manages a personalized financial insights platform aimed at would-be homebuyers in Canada. The platform also enables greater collaboration with real estate professionals and streamlines the mortgage application experience, the proptech said.
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Ureeka Announces $8.15M Series A-1 Funding Round

Ureeka Announces $8.15M Series A-1 Funding Round. The platform is paving a new pathway for entrepreneurs to build their digital presence. The platform is paving a new pathway for entrepreneurs to build their digital presence and acquire more customers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Writing helper Copy.ai closes on its second funding round this year

This time, the company brought in an $11 million Series A round, led by Wing Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors Craft Ventures and Sequoia, and new investors including Tiger Global and Elad Gil. This follows a $2.9 million seed round announced in March and brings the company’s total funding to $13.9 million.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mulberry Closes $22 Million Series B Financing Round to Transform the Product Protection Experience for Shoppers and Retailers

Leader in Consumer-First Product Protection to Scale Team Following New Partnership Growth and First-of-Its-Kind Browser Extension Launch. Mulberry, the consumer-first product protection platform, announced that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round, led by Commerce Ventures and with participation from Hudson Structured Capital Management, Ally Bank, CreditEase, and existing investors.
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Robotic Maker Dexterity Bulks Up With $140 Million Series B

REDWOOD CITY — Dexterity, a maker of intelligent robotic systems for logistics, warehouses, and supply chain, has raised an additional $140 million in Series B equity funding and debt. Major existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins expanded their commitment to Dexterity by leading the Series B, with additional participation from Obvious Ventures, B37 Ventures and Presidio Ventures. Dexterity will use the new capital to support the growth of the company as its first thousand robots are deployed into production.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy