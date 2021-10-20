Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

Second round of funding and rebrand underscore legal tech company as leading provider of Contract Automation and Intelligence. InCloudCounsel, the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence, today announced it received $200 million in Series B funding in a round led by funds managed by Blackstone, with participation from existing investor, Battery Ventures, and board member, Mike Paulus. Blackstone’s investment was made through Blackstone Growth (BXG), the firm’s growth equity business. Paul Morrissey, a Managing Director at Blackstone, has joined the company’s board of directors as part of the transaction. Past funding includes a $40 million Series A round from Battery Ventures in July of 2019.
