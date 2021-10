Fortnite's Fortnitemares 2021 is now fully underway, and Ariana Grande is on the island as part of the event. With the singer come five quests as part of her Monster Hunter questline--yeah, she's a monster hunter now--and completing them will earn you lots of XP and some exclusive cosmetics. You might be wondering how to get Ariana Grande in Fortnite, especially if you enjoyed her earlier show in the game. Here's where to find Ariana and an overview of her Fortnite quests.

