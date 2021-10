Fortnite Season 7’s finale made players aware of the infinite number of Kevin the Cubes and changed how everyone perceived the actuality of cubes in Fortnite. Fortnite Season 8 came along and Kevin the Cube has gotten an entire season spun around it. The cubes in Fortnite Season 8 have been wrecked the island and have been switching positions only to converge at the heart of the Fortnite map. The place has been aptly named The Convergence, with the Golden Cube right at the center of it all.

