Science

New Confocal Raman Microscopy Laboratory

nmt.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Science Foundation (NSF) has funded the aquisition of a new Horiba Labram HR Evolution confocal Raman microscope for the Bureau as part...

geoinfo.nmt.edu

utsouthwestern.edu

President’s Lecture Series: The promise of cryo-electron microscopy

Microscopes that can look inside human cells and create 3D images of objects as tiny as a ribosome – with details all the way down to atomic level – are now a reality. Daniela Nicastro, Ph.D., Professor of Cell Biology, helped plan and direct UT Southwestern’s Cryo-Electron Microscopy Facility, which opened in 2016 with microscopes that can accomplish such feats. At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, she will give a virtual talk titled “Cryo-Electron Microscopy: Opening a Frosty Window into Cells” as the next speaker in the President’s Lecture Series. Register here for the event.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Raman Scattering Used To Study Breakdown of Optical Fibers

Kazan Federal University and OFS found a mechanism of degradation of carbon coating under extreme conditions. The publications was part of a project titled ‘Synthesis and study of a new class of nanocomposite ceramics with a degenerate dielectric constant for optoplasmonic applications’ (supported by Russian Science Foundation); the project lead is Professor Sergey Kharintsev.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Speed scaling in multiphoton fluorescence microscopy

After over 30 years of advances, multiphoton microscopy (MPM) is now instrumental in a wide range of in vivo biological imaging applications. However, it has, until recently, remained not achievable or affordable to meet the unmet need for fast monitoring of biological dynamics and large-scale examination of biological heterogeneity. Only within the past few years have new strategies emerged to empower MPM at a speed that was once inconceivable, notably at kilohertz two-dimensional (2D) frame rate, and 3D rate or beyond. This Review highlights the latest high-speed innovations and discusses the potential of their synergism with other advanced, but less speed-centric MPM toolboxes. Recognizing these prospects and challenges could inspire new approaches for reprioritizing imaging speed in future MPM developments.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Raman Analyzer

The Process Guardian next-generation analyzer from Tornado Spectral Systems Inc. features patented High-Throughput Virtual Slit (HTVS™) technology designed to deliver in-line results in seconds. Through Raman spectroscopy, research scientists, process developers, and production technicians can identify and quantify compounds with confidence. It achieves enhanced photon collection power, higher signal-to-noise, and...
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
Westword

CSU Opens New Cannabis Research Laboratory

Colorado State University unveiled a new cannabis science laboratory on October 19, showcasing plans for further research into the chemistry behind cannabinoids. Part of CSU’s College of Natural Sciences, the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Lab was announced over a year ago after a $1.5 million donation from Panacea Life Sciences, a Colorado CBD company founded by CSU alum Leslie Buttorff. The new lab has "state-of-the-art chemical separation and analysis instrumentation," according to an announcement from CSU, and will focus on all cannabinoids outside of THC, which remains federally illegal.
COLORADO STATE
Nature.com

MethodsJ2: a software tool to capture metadata and generate comprehensive microscopy methods text

Caterina Strambio-De-CastilliaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1069-18164,. You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor - Proper reporting of metadata is essential to reproduce microscopy experiments, interpret results and share images1,2. The lack of methods reporting in microscopy is evident in that few research articles pass a test for the minimal information required to reproduce experiments1 (about 17% of 240 articles containing 1,500 figures with images). The problem is compounded by the number and variety of microscope modalities, options and associated components. Automation has distanced researchers from the technical parameters, so it can be difficult for them to know what information needs to be reported. MethodsJ2 is an ImageJ/Fiji-based software tool that aims to improve reproducibility in microscopy by capturing image metadata from multiple sources, consolidating it and automatically generating methods text for publication.
SOFTWARE
washingtonexec.com

CACI Wins Air Force Research Laboratory Contract

CACI International has won a 15-month, $4.9 million program award from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The program intends to advance high-power multispectral laser technology in support of improved electro-optical sensors for military missions. Under the contract, CACI scientists and engineers will develop...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

What if the universe had no beginning?

In the beginning, there was … well, maybe there was no beginning. Perhaps our universe has always existed — and a new theory of quantum gravity reveals how that could work. "Reality has so many things that most people would associate with sci-fi or even fantasy," said Bruno Bento, a...
ASTRONOMY
Photonics.com

Raman Spectroscopy and Machine Learning Team Up to Predict Immunotherapy Response in Patients

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 — Using Raman spectroscopy and machine learning, a team at Johns Hopkins University developed a noninvasive technique to assess how cancer patients will respond to immunotherapy. The researchers used Raman spectroscopy to map the biochemical composition of tumors in detail, and machine learning to determine biomarkers indicating patient response to immunotherapy treatment. The Johns Hopkins team is the first to use label-free Raman spectroscopy to understand the biomolecular changes induced by immune checkpoint inhibitors in the tumor microenvironment.
BALTIMORE, MD
miamioh.edu

Miami's plant scientists use the glowing properties of plant cells to turn a problem into a benefit for plant microscopy

By Susan Meikle, university news and communications, Rob baker, department of biology, and Jerald Pinson, Applications in Plant Sciences. Taking something most people consider a problem in plant microscopy and using it to create a research protocol for vastly increasing the speed of the entire process is the focus of a recent study published by Timothy Pegg (Miami Ph.D. '21) and colleagues in Miami University's department of biology.
WILDLIFE

