BTG Pactual, one of the largest investment banks in Latin America, is moving up in Miami as it seeks to expand its United States business, Commercial Observer has learned. The Brazilian bank is relocating within Southeast Financial Center, said a source familiar with the deal. The financial firm will occupy the penthouse floor, spanning approximately 15,000 square feet, the source added. The change moves BTG one floor up from its current office on the 54th floor, according to BTG Pactual’s website.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO