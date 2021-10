Eric Church burst into the country music world with Sinners Like Me back in July of 2006. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The singles from the album, though, didn’t do quite as well. In fact, Church released four singles from the album, and the most successful one reached number 14 on the country singles chart. However, this is one of those times when we learn that chart position isn’t everything. Anyone who has listened to Sinners Like Me knows it’s a killer album from start to finish. More importantly, it marks the beginning of Church’s hit-making, award-winning, chart-topping career. It laid the foundation for the Chief we know today, and as far as foundations go it’s a solid one.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO