Ending the week with a big chill

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain is preparing to move out of Mid-Michigan, but it's making room for much chillier air to move in!. Thursday's rain has moved on, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and colder air! A few clear patches may develop from time to time behind the departing low-pressure system, but clouds will...

www.wnem.com

WTRF

Widespread rain to end the week

TONIGHT: It was a mainly cloudy day across the Ohio Valley with some partial clearing around the area. It was nice to see some pockets of blue amongst the mass of grey that we have dealt with for most of the week. Winds have died down, but that will quickly change as we head into the evening hours. We will start to see more prominent winds from the east around 5-10 mph with gusts of 30 possible. We will also see the return of widespread rain. It will likely start around midnight and continue through the morning commute. Keep an umbrella with you tomorrow as you head out. Overnight temps will fall into the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Wet end to the work week

Get the rain gear ready to go for your Thursday and Friday as wet conditions will be the main storyline for the next two days. Showers will continue to build across the region as we head toward daybreak. Rain will continue through the workday, so you may want to pack the lunch today. We will see some breaks from the rain, mainly during the afternoon and evening, but the overall theme for Thursday will be wet.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Cloudy then rainy and windy to end the week

Thursday night: Cloudy with scattered showers expected after midnight. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, Low: 53 (50-55) Friday: Cloudy with steady rain and it will be windy at times. Winds: E 15-25 mph, High: 60 (57-63), Low: 51 (48-54) Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s...
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

We end the week on a soggy note

Tonight, as a storm system approaches the region, clouds and rain showers will develop as temperatures will be a bit warmer due to overcast skies. Expect a temperature range from the 40s near the mountains to near 60 degrees by the Chesapeake Bay. Another important impact that will begin to ramp up tonight will be the winds across the higher elevations, particularly the Allegheny Front as well as along the tops of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Friday, late morning into mid-afternoon the storm should bring us the best and heaviest chance of rain as it tracks throughout our area. Widespread 1 to 2 inches are expected across most areas with some localized higher amounts, particularly across the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge Mountains. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued Areal Flood Watches until 3 pm Friday and Coastal Flood Warnings until 8 am Saturday. Along with the rain, damaging winds are possible and a High Wind Warning is in effect until late Friday afternoon. The heaviest rains and strongest winds will begin to diminish by late Friday afternoon/evening. Saturday looks to be drier than Friday, but we’ll still see showers and breezy conditions. Temperatures for the period will start out warmer before cooling off a few degrees into the low to mid-60s for the start of the weekend. Halloween Day looks to be partly cloudy and good for all the trick-or-treaters who are excited to receive some candy. Weak high pressure will be in control to start next week, all before another system brings more rain later next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

More rain to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Showers will spread in on Thursday morning and will remain with us through the rest of the day. Temperatures to start are running 10° warmer with most spots in the upper 40s. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid-50s. Thursday night lows will fall to the lower 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
alabamanews.net

A Cloudy, Cool, And Breezy End To The Week

An overcast sky with showers and storms best described our weather around dawn Thursday. However, showers and storms departed our area by mid-morning. Some sunshine returned for many by midday. Winds became breezy as a cold front swept west to east through our area. The air isn’t particularly cool behind the front. Midday temperatures were in the 60s to low and mid 70s. However, winds remains breezy behind the front today. Expect a sustained southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. A wind advisory continues until 7PM for southwest Alabama. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph there.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Rain returns for the end of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of days with a break, we’ve got showers back in the forecast not just for today, but for much of the end of the work week. We’ve been watching showers filter in from southwest to northeast as we’ve gone through the day today. We’ll continue to see those off-and-on showers throughout the night as well. The clouds and the showers will keep temperatures from moving too much overnight, as we settle back only into the lower 50s.
HAZARD, KY
WAFB

Trending breezy and cool to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wind might be the biggest weather issue as we close out the work/school week. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected both Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph in some locations. A Wind Advisory is in place for the local area until this evening. Make sure to secure any loose items including Halloween decorations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTEN.com

High winds to end the work week

(KTEN) — Hold on to your hat! The winds have been howling since late Wednesday night. Winds have been sustained out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts have reached over 50 mph for some. In Texoma, the highest gusts Thursday were in Stuart and Fittstown. Far...
ENVIRONMENT

