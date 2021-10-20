CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant: Undercard Announced For November 6 PPV Event

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are not a lot of big names that have been added as the undercard for the Canelo Alvarez versus Caleb Plant showdown for November 6. This is probably because both boxers are bagging a huge fight...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Bad Left Hook

Timothy Bradley says no one between 168 to 175 is equipped to beat Canelo Alvarez

During a recent conversation with boxing analyst Timothy Bradley, he breaks down why he doesn’t think there’s anyone out that has a real chance to beat Canelo Alvarez between super middleweight and light heavyweight. Bradley quickly breaks down some names at 175 that he doesn’t think can stand up to Canelo’s ability, and then throws out a name you don’t hear very often when it comes to Canelo. Check out some excerpts of what Bradley had to say below.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Andre Dirrell
MMAmania.com

Video: Manny Pacquiao’s son trains with Canelo Alvarez

If having Manny Pacquiao as a father isn’t a good enough resource, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. can also draw from the genius of professional boxing superstar, Canelo Alvarez. Pacquiao Jr. recently got some reps in with Alvarez. Video of the younger Pacquiao, 20, was posted to social media. In one clip, which you can watch below, Pacquiao Jr. works with Alvarez’s coach before the reigning unified Super Middleweight world champion gets involved.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez asks: Where is Golovkin? He’s done nothing

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is leaving a sliver of hope for Gennadiy Golovkin for a trilogy match with the Kazah star this week by saying he’s “ready for everything.”. Despite Canelo having captured three world titles since his victory over Golovkin three years ago in 2018, boxing fans are still interested in seeing him face him again.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman could push for Canelo Alvarez boxing match next, says manager

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman could push for a Canelo Alvarez boxing match next, says his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Usman is one of the best MMA fighters on the planet right now, and on November 6 at UFC 268 in New York City, he rematches his rival Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title. Usman is a big favorite to win the rematch after knocking out Covington the first time they met two years ago, and if he wins this fight, there won’t be too many fresh challenges left for him at 170lbs. While it’s expected that he could fight someone such as Leon Edwards should he get by Covington next month, his manager is shooting for something bigger.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Kamaru Usman Wants Superfight Against Canelo Alvarez, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager has issued a challenge to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports he wants to set up a superfight to determine who the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world is: "Let's get the pound-for-pound king in boxing vs. the pound-for-pound king in MMA. We're not into this fake fight, gimme fight."
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ppv#Combat#Pbc
BoxingNews24.com

Gabe Rosado: Canelo isn’t unbeatable, Caleb Plant has him upset

By Sean Jones: Gabe Rosado says he’s looking forward to seeing what Caleb Plant brings to the table in his fight with Canelo Alvarez on November 6th. Rosado sees Canelo as “beatable.”. We’ve seen Canelo get beaten four times by these fighters:. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Gennadiy Golovkin x 2. Erislandy...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Canelo Alvarez Talks About Chasing History, Why Ryan Garcia Is ‘Wasting His Talent’

As far as press conferences go, Canelo Alvarez’s have been about as must-see as his fights. If you caught his post-fight media session following his demolishing of Billy Joe Saunders this past spring, you saw one of the funniest scenes in boxing this year. That’s when Alvarez, in a jovial mood after picking up yet another super middleweight belt, flagrantly and hilariously dismissed Demetrius Andrade after the middleweight champ hijacked his press conference.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant warns Canelo: ‘There’s no quit in me’

By Sean Jones: Caleb Plant is vowing to fight Canelo Alvarez tooth & nail on November 6th, and he won’t be quitting on the night. IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) sounds like he’s ready to fight to his last breath against Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs), and he’s going to get his pound of flesh in the process.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Canelo Alvarez Doesn’t Want To Be Compared To Other Fighters

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38KOs) is brimming with confidence ahead of his super fight against Caleb Plant on November 6. This is Alvarez’s chance to become the first Mexican and Latin American fighter to win the undisputed super middleweight championship. In a conversation with Brian Custer on The Last Stand...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo: The Caleb Plant Fight Is Gonna Be I Think Maybe A Little Easy For Me

Canelo Alvarez anticipates some difficulties during the early stages of his upcoming fight against Caleb Plant. The first round of their super middleweight title unification fight November 6 will be especially tricky, according to Alvarez. Once he adjusts to the unbeaten Plant’s style, though, Alvarez believes beating the IBF 168-pound champion could become relatively easy.
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Canelo Alvarez has sharp criticism of young boxing phenom

Canelo Alvarez is one of boxing’s great rags-to-riches stories. Unfortunately, he does not think that a top young phenom is approaching the sport with the same energy. The four-division world champion spoke this week with Adam Caparell of Complex Sports and had a sharp criticism of lightweight star Ryan Garcia. Alvarez is a mentor figure to Garcia, who trains at the same gym and shares the same trainer, Eddy Reynoso.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy