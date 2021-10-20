Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant: Undercard Announced For November 6 PPV Event

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman could push for a Canelo Alvarez boxing match next, says his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Usman is one of the best MMA fighters on the planet right now, and on November 6 at UFC 268 in New York City, he rematches his rival Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight title. Usman is a big favorite to win the rematch after knocking out Covington the first time they met two years ago, and if he wins this fight, there won’t be too many fresh challenges left for him at 170lbs. While it’s expected that he could fight someone such as Leon Edwards should he get by Covington next month, his manager is shooting for something bigger.

