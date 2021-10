ATLANTA – Shakur Stevenson doesn’t feel any additional pressure to deliver more entertainment Saturday night than he did during his last fight. Some dissatisfied fans and media chastised Stevenson for his defensive approach against Jeremiah Nakathila, particularly during the second half of their 12-round, 130-pound WBO interim title fight June 12 in Las Vegas. The left-handed Stevenson seemed content to out-maneuver Nakathila, who possessed power in his right hand but not nearly enough craft to deal with Stevenson’s superior skill level and high ring IQ.

