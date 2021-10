Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Challenging the upper trendline of a parallel channel at press time, EOS looked to set a rally in motion on the back of an upwards breakout. However, bearish divergences along the RSI and Awesome Oscillator suggested otherwise and highlighted a possible run down to the lower trendline.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO