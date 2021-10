It’s not unusual for rookies to need some time while they acclimate to the faster and more challenging level of play in the NFL. But just a few weeks into his debut season, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney already appears to be making a leap. No NFL player has formed more missed tackles (eight) in the past two weeks than Toney, and last week he set a Giants rookie record with 189 receiving yards against the Dallas Cowboys. That eclipsed the previous record of 185, set by none other than Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO