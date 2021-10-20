CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Understanding the digital divide: Philadelphia’s report on digital access

By Labonno Islam
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U11b4_0cXCtUyZ00

During the summer of 2021, the City launched the Philadelphia Household Internet Assessment Survey to better understand the digital access needs of its residents. Previous data–from the 2019 American Community Survey–did not represent the current state of Philadelphia’s internet and device usage.

To inform its digital equity work, the City needed fresh data and worked with Wilco Electronic Systems, Centri Tech, SSRS, and broadband expert Dr. John Horrigan to create and conduct this survey.

So, what does the data say about Philadelphia’s digital needs?

Let’s talk numbers

The report, “Connecting Philadelphia: 2021 Household Internet Assessment Survey,” shows that Philadelphia is making progress.

Here are some key data points:

Technology adoption

  • 84% of Philadelphia households have home high-speed internet connections, a marked increase from the 70% reported in the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS).
  • 75% of Philadelphia households have a working desktop or laptop computer, compared with 71% in 2019 (according to the ACS).

Impact of connectivity programs

  • 9% of Philadelphia households have signed up for a discount internet program, such as Comcast Internet Essentials, T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, or PHLConnectED.
  • 17% of low-income households have service due to a discount offer.
  • 21% of K-12 households have signed up for a discount offer.

Awareness of connectivity programs

  • 31% of all Philadelphia respondents have heard of discount or free internet offers from Comcast Internet Essentials, T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, or PHLConnectED.
  • 13% of all respondents have heard of the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
  • 8% of all respondents have heard of the PHLConnectED program.

Affordability

Non-broadband adopters cited one or more of the following reasons for forgoing service:

  • 56% said the cost of monthly access fee was a problem
  • 50% said they could not afford the cost of a computer
  • 49% said the smartphone allowed them to accomplish all they need online
  • 43% said they did not want or need service
  • 31% said they were not comfortable using the internet or a computer

When asked to identify the most important reason they do not have high-speed service at home, a plurality (42%) cited affordability (e.g., monthly access fee or computer cost).

K-12 households

  • 91% of K-12 households have high-speed internet home subscriptions, up from 70% in 2019 (ACS).
  • 85% of K-12 households have a desktop or laptop computer, compared with 76% in 2019.

Groups with the lowest home broadband subscription rates

  • Older adults: 67% of those 65 or older subscribe to broadband at home.
  • Spanish speakers: 67% of residents who took the survey in Spanish have broadband at home, a much lower rate than for Hispanic residents in the city who opted to take the survey in English (83%).
  • Low Income: 71% of households whose annual incomes are $20,000 or less subscribe to broadband.

This is just a glimpse into Philadelphia’s digital equity story. To fully understand the extent of the data, check out the full report.

We’ve got more to do

There’s still work to do. The report also showed:

  • A lack of public awareness about available discount programs.
  • Affordability and “subscription vulnerability” as key barriers.
  • Groups with below average broadband adoption rates follow familiar patterns pertaining to race and ethnicity, income, and age.

Households that are “subscription vulnerable” usually have experienced service interruption during the pandemic, would have difficulty keeping their internet service without a discount, or are low-income. One-third of residents in Philadelphia are considered subscription vulnerable.

All of these points serve as a call to action for city, state, and federal governments. To ensure everyone has the necessary digital access, intergovernmental collaboration is critical.

The City’s digital equity team also hopes this report is useful to others and inspires other cities to conduct the same type of survey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Connecticut Post

As We Close Digital Divide, Mind the Cybersecurity Gap

(BPT) - When the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we know it, access to the internet became a necessity for work, school, health care and everyday life. According to a recent Pew Research Center report, 90% of Americans say the internet has been essential or important to them personally during the coronavirus outbreak.
INTERNET
eMarketer

Digital Trust Benchmark Report 2021

Issues of deceptive content, privacy, and safety continue to plague social media. In this report, we analyze the data from our fifth annual “US Digital Trust Survey" to evaluate how US social media users feel about nine major social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube—and reveal the extent to which trust affects usage and attitudes toward advertising.
TECHNOLOGY
WOUB

A cooperative effort to bridge the digital divide with low-cost WiFi

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsHour) — A new community-owned internet cooperative is helping to bridge the digital divide for underserved New Yorkers by providing low cost wifi systems. The People’s Choice cooperative has five hubs in the Bronx and may expand to more New York housing complexes soon. NewsHour’s Laura Fong reports...
INTERNET
The 74

New Wi-Fi Towers Aimed at Closing Fort Worth’s Digital Divide

Fort Worth Independent School District students most in need of internet access are now connected after the installation of several Wi-Fi towers.  The towers, which stand 60-to-80 feet tall, have been erected by the school district at  Dunbar High School, Morningside Middle School, Rosemont Middle School and Eastern Hills High School.  One-quarter of students most […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Patriot Ledger

Closing the 'digital divide': Interest in municipal internet is rising on the South Shore, nationwide

WEYMOUTH – As the chief technology officer for a software company, Gary MacDougall said getting on the internet every day is as essential to his job as having electricity. “Everything I do in the course of the day is online, so if I lost internet for three or four days, I’d be in trouble,” MacDougall, of Weymouth, said. “You have tons of people working from home and kids trying to get on Zoom calls, so the internet is definitely an essential utility.”
INTERNET
MIT Technology Review

Laptops alone can’t bridge the digital divide

In May 2020, two months after covid-19 shut down schools and public life around the world, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he was giving $10 million to California’s Oakland Unified School District to purchase 25,000 Chromebooks. Dorsey tweeted that his donation was intended “to give EVERY single child in Oakland access to a laptop and internet in their homes.” The donation came just a day after Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced the #OaklandUndivided campaign to raise $12.5 million to “close the digital divide for good” in the city.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Laptop Computer#Race And Ethnicity#American Community Survey#Wilco Electronic Systems#Centri Tech#Ssrs#Acs#T Mobile
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AudioEye to Present on Inclusivity, Provide Digital Accessibility Services at HubSpot’s INBOUND 2021 Event

Second consecutive year of partnership shows commitment from both companies to ensure equal access for all event attendees. AudioEye, Inc. , the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, is pleased to announce their repeat participation in HubSpot’s INBOUND 2021 event. In addition to providing digital accessibility tools and services, AudioEye is delivering two presentations on inclusivity and creating inclusive digital experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
healthcareittoday.com

Digital Health Tools Accessibility and Access – #HITsm Chat Topic

We’re excited to share the topic and questions for this week’s #HITsm chat happening Friday, 10/22 at Noon ET (9 AM PT). This week’s chat will be hosted by Sarah Bennight (@sarahbennight) from @StericycleComms on the topic “Digital Health Tools Accessibility and Access.”. There’s no doubt the pandemic has accelerated...
HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Federal Regulators Announce $149 Million in Critical Broadband Funding for Georgia Providers

Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, applauded the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for announcing that Georgia providers will receive $149 million in funding to expand broadband access through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). “Hardworking Georgia families need reliable internet access for […]
GEORGIA STATE
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

154
Followers
663
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy