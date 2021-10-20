CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley High School Parents Want Tougher Punishment For Students Involved In Brutal Attack On Teen

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcnYi_0cXCtId500

WELLESLEY (CBS) – Parents in Wellesley are calling for more action from the school district after a student was beaten over the summer in what the victim’s mother called a brutal and premeditated attack.

Parents in Wellesley rallied around sophomore Sean Ade on Wednesday after he was attacked in July.

“He was lured into the woods and six children were there and he was he was beaten and urinated on,” Sean’s mother Allyson said.

One of the suspended students was scheduled to return to the classroom Wednesday.

“We want them to suspend the ultimate amount of time which would have been 90 days because this is a severe crime. Ten to thirty days is not enough,” Allyson said. “This was a premeditated attack. It went beyond bullying. There needs to be more consequences for the kids who did this to Sean.”

Police Chief Jack Pilecki was at the protest, but would not comment on specifics of the case because it involved juveniles.

“It was reported to us and the police investigated. We filed appropriate charges, the suspects were brought to court, the court handled it,” Pilecki said.

The superintendent and high school principal sent an email to parents Tuesday night, writing in part:

We work as a team to provide support to victims after an incident and to create safety plans to help ensure that any bullying is not repeated. Young people make mistakes; they should be allowed to learn from those mistakes. To that end, we strive to have a balance between appropriate consequences and a path forward to recover.

Parents said that was the first communication from the district, and it came three months after the incident occurred.

“This is typical of the town. They sweep this stuff under the rug this should have been acknowledged well beyond last night,” parent Amy Wagner said.

“I want to see more communication more support for people who are bullied. I want to see us really follow that zero-tolerance policy we say we have,” parent Brenda Nicolazzo added.

Sean’s mother said her son is doing better because of all the support from the community, and she hopes the rally will empower any other students who are being bullied to speak out.

Comments / 7

Eric Malin
7d ago

it happened outside of school during the summer, it has nothing to do with school. it's absolutely ridiculous when they bring school into it.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellesley, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wellesley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Police: High school student’s ‘vicious’ attack of disabled teacher may have been prompted by new TikTok trend

COVINGTON, La. (WHDH) — A high school student “viciously” assaulted a disabled teacher in an attack that may have been prompted by a new TikTok trend, police said. Officers responding to Convington High School in Louisiana on Wednesday learned that 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson had physically assaulted a 64-year-old disabled school teacher after the dismissal bell rang, according to police.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
Washington Post

A student punched her disabled 64-year-old teacher. The attack might have been inspired by TikTok.

A Louisiana teenager could face up to five years behind bars for assaulting a teacher, an attack that authorities say could have been inspired by a TikTok challenge. Larrianna Jackson, 18, was charged with felony battery of a schoolteacher after a video shared across social media showed her attacking a Covington High School teacher on Oct. 6, police said.
COVINGTON, LA
cbslocal.com

Students Arrested, Teacher Injured After Fights In Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Cell phone video shows chaos in the cafeteria and hallways of Lawrence High School, where tension around student fights has reached a fever pitch. “Sometimes I’m scared about the fighting,” said senior Alison Lugo. “People around me are fighting, the teachers getting hurt by students,” he said.
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Parents Furious After Two Students Wear Confederate Flags to School

A mother of a high schooler in Pennsylvania said her daughter was subjected to racial intimidation after two students showed up wearing Confederate flag clothing. As part of a themed celebration of homecoming, students were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue for “‘Merica Day” on Monday. A photo of the two students began circulating on social media that morning. By the afternoon, they were called to the office and made to change, the Norwin school district superintendent said.
EDUCATION
KAKE TV

3 arrested following large fight involving students outside South High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested three juveniles following a large fight outside South High School. Officers and BOE security were patrolling around the school at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when they saw a large group of kids fighting at 34th and Osage. Capt. Wendell Nicholson said officers went to break up the fight and saw a girl on the ground being assaulted my multiple people.
WICHITA, KS
click orlando

3 teens arrested for murder of Florida high school student

MIAMI – Two teenage girls and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion they murdered an 18-year-old high school student in South Florida. Police in Miramar, Florida, said in a news release the young man had been missing for two days when his body was found last Tuesday near his apartment complex. Officers searching the area first saw blood stains and later saw the body in the bushes.
FLORIDA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs High School parents demand student safety after violent attacks on campus

Student safety is a major concern for parents with kids at Desert Hot Springs High School, where there has been a pattern of ongoing violence on campus. Parents, students, teachers, police and city officials gathered at city hall Monday night for a town hall meeting to address the repeated fights on campus. "We are in The post Desert Hot Springs High School parents demand student safety after violent attacks on campus appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy