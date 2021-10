OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye announced in a news release Friday that he has resigned from his position. "It has been an honor to serve Oklahoma and advance public health for all Oklahomans," Frye said in a news release. "I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but to other life-saving services."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO