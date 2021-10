It's been a long time coming, but developer and publisher Starbreeze has finally revealed some of the first major details associated with Payday 3. The long-awaited third installment in the co-op shooter has been in development for a few years at this point, but up until now, Starbreeze has largely remained silent about what it will have in store. And while it will likely still take some time until we see an official or trailer for Payday 3, we have now learned some important bits of information in relation to its story and setting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO