Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Already burdened by months of political chaos and natural disaster, Haitians this week have faced new nightmarish conditions as unchecked gangs choked fuel access, cutting off power and water supplies in the process. "We are in water-rationing mode at home," said a panicked Daphne Bourgoin, the head of a textile business in the capital Port-au-Prince that has been forced since Monday to close due to the shortages. "And for my kids, who have their (school) lessons online, how long will the internet last?" asked the 42-year-old. The Caribbean nation has never produced enough electricity to meet the needs of the whole population. Even in well-off parts of the capital, the state-run Haiti electric utility EDH only provides, at most, a few hours of power a day.

