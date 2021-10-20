CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

By DÁNICA COTO, PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Efforts to win the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Missionary#Port Au Prince#Ap#Haitian#Americans#Canadian
Washington Post

Please, no more military interventions in Haiti

With the kidnapping of 17 missionaries near Port-au-Prince, The Post’s editorial board turned to a familiar routine of using the jeopardy of citizens of developed Western nations to call for intervention in the Global South. Recounting previous U.S. military occupations in Haiti, 1915 to 1934 and 1994 to 1996, as well as a 13-year U.N. “stabilization force,” the board seems unable or unwilling to make an essential connection. Continuous outside intervention by the United States, European nations and the United Nations has handicapped the Haitian people, not rescued them nor allowed them to chart their own course.
WORLD
The Independent

Group defends work in Haiti of 17 abducted missionaries

A religious organization whose 17 missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti almost a week ago defended its work in dangerous places on Tuesday.The statement from Christian Aid Ministries comes as U.S. and Haitian authorities keep working to secure the release of the 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old, who were kidnapped Oct. 16 near the capital of Port-au-Prince “Occasionally we are asked why our workers were in Haiti,” the organization said, adding that they want to share the impact religion has had on their own lives. “We want others to enjoy the joy, peace, and redemption we have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrified.Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Her office got the call one early morning in August. It was from Jimmy Cherizier -- aka Barbecue, a former policeman who leads the G9 gang coalition which controls the coastal strip of Port-au-Prince Most of Haiti’s food...
ECONOMY
AFP

Telecoms hit by fuel shortages in Haiti

Haiti's telecoms networks have sharply cut back on service because of fuel shortages caused by the tightening grip of criminal gangs on the capital Port-au-Prince, company officials said Tuesday. Schools and businesses remained closed on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince, where the normally crowded streets were deserted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Palm Beach Interactive

'Misery on their faces': Back from Haiti, Boca doctor describes terror, earthquake injuries, despair

It’s not every doctor who goes to work accompanied by four armed guards. But for a few days recently, that was life for Mitchell Schuster, a family physician in Boca Raton. Schuster is the president of a family nonprofit, Bicol Clinic Foundation, that has provided medical and other assistance to impoverished people primarily in the Philippines, Nepal and Haiti.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
AFP

Haitians face nightmarish conditions as gangs choke off fuel

Already burdened by months of political chaos and natural disaster, Haitians this week have faced new nightmarish conditions as unchecked gangs choked fuel access, cutting off power and water supplies in the process. "We are in water-rationing mode at home," said a panicked Daphne Bourgoin, the head of a textile business in the capital Port-au-Prince that has been forced since Monday to close due to the shortages. "And for my kids, who have their (school) lessons online, how long will the internet last?" asked the 42-year-old. The Caribbean nation has never produced enough electricity to meet the needs of the whole population. Even in well-off parts of the capital, the state-run Haiti electric utility EDH only provides, at most, a few hours of power a day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy