The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for a Sagittarius

Scorpio is one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Because of its incredible passion and power, Scorpio is often mistaken for a fire sign when in fact, Scorpio is a water sign that derives its strength from their emotions. Scorpios are passionate and assertive people with determination and focus you rarely see in other zodiac signs. They will turn to in-depth research to reach the truth behind anything they find meaningful. Great leaders and guides, Scorpios are resourceful, dedicated, and fearless when there is a challenge to be overcome. They will hold on to other people's secrets, even when they aren't very fond of them to begin with, and do anything they can for those they tie themselves to. Scorpio is represented by the symbol of the scorpion, which speaks to this sign's intensity. They don't like to show it, but they're sensitive at heart, so they'll lash out to protect themselves if they feel threatened. Scorpios are intense, enigmatic, independent characters who crackle with intensity and charisma that makes them un-ignorable. Though for all of that power, they often remain unknowable to others because they fiercely guard themselves and their private lives.

