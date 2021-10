TULARE, Calif. — Buddy Kofoid couldn’t help but grin as he described why he emerged as the high-point driver following two nights of Trophy Cup preliminary action. “First off, I drive a great car,” Kofoid said with a wide smile, patting the right-rear tire of the Works Limited No. 57. “This is the best car I’ve been in at Trophy Cup by far and probably one of the best sprint cars that I’ve ran in my career.”

