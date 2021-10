Inflationary pressures are running hot. So is chatter regarding what assets are least and most vulnerable to rising consumer prices. As has been widely reported amid the 2021 inflation spike, real estate is historically one of the best-performing sectors in these environments, and some exchange traded funds are living up to that billing. For example, the ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ: REIT) is higher by 22.40% year-to-date, an impressive showing when considering the fund debuted in late March, meaning that it missed out on nearly three months of trading.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO