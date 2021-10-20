Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s Concert To Kick Off Advertising Week

Mary J Blige made quite the entrance at Bottega Veneta's Salon 03 fashion presentation in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday. For the star-studded show, Blige appeared in an all-black ensemble that included a lace turtleneck, leather split-hem trousers, matching boots, and a fiery red, furry-textured coat courtesy of the Italian fashion house. (Fellow superstar Beyonce wore a version of the same cape for her recent Harper's BAZAAR cover story). Blige's beauty look was equally glam: she wore her signature platinum blonde hair in a voluminous top bun with two wavy front strands framing her face, paired with smokey eye makeup and a perfectly lined neutral pout.
