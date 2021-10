The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, kicks off its 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Campaign in honor of the legendary Alabama football coach who died of a heart attack just 28 days after his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and retirement. Now in its 36th year, the campaign has raised millions of dollars funding research, education and advocacy efforts and saving countless lives.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO