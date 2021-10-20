First Horizon reports third quarter earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.
Comments / 0