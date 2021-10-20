CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Horizon reports third quarter earnings

By Frida Qi
dailymemphian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Horizon reported $275 million earnings, 0.50 cents per share, adjusted for merger-related costs, in the third quarter...

dailymemphian.com

dailymemphian.com

International Paper’s third-quarter earnings miss estimates

International Paper Co.’s third-quarter net income was $864 million. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.35 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations of $1.46 per share. Frida Qi is a business reporter covering public companies, transportation and logistics, banking and finance in Memphis. She previously interned or worked...
munciejournal.com

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pennsylvania—Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $3.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 8.86% and 0.97% compared to 9.82% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.
Street.Com

Biogen Beats on Third Quarter Earnings and Raises Guidance

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report on Wednesday posted third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts and also upped its full-year profit forecast amid strong expected demand for its Alzheimer's treatment, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Biogen reported net income of $318.1 million,...
kitco.com

Santacruz Silver reports third quarter production increase

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In addition, the company produced 1,012 tonnes of lead (Q3 2020: 1,080 tonnes), 3,767 tonnes of zinc (Q3...
austinnews.net

Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.
The Press

GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on November 4, 2021. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Third Quarter Earnings Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter. J.B. Hunt's operating revenue for the third quarter was $3.14 billion, a 27% increase compared with $2.47 billion for the third quarter 2020. The company partially attributed the strong numbers to its "further scaling into technology investments at a consolidated level."
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from The Boeing Company (BA) Third Quarter Earnings Report

The Boeing Company (BA) stock rose today despite a wider-than-expected earnings miss for the third quarter of 2021. Although the company reported a loss per share of -$0.60, falling short of estimates of -$0.15, Boeing reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 8% to $15.2 billion. Increasing Freighter Production. CEO Dave...
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from GATX Corporation (GATX) Third Quarter Earnings Report

GATX Corporation (GATX), a railcar leasing company, reported better-than-expected earnings today for the third quarter. GATX reported diluted earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, beating EPS of $1.07. However, Net income for the third quarter was $40 million, a drop of $8.2 million year-over-year. Brian A. Kenney, president...
