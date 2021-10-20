CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

By RAF CASERT - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who narrowly survived a poisoning that he blames...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia rights group sees political prisoners soar

The number of political prisoners in Russia has risen sharply this year in a trend that recalls late Soviet-era repression, Russia's leading rights group Memorial said on Wednesday. Lev Ponomaryov, one of Russia's most respected rights activists, said the Jehovah's Witnesses had become targets of "mass repression" in Russia.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Telegraph

Poland to 'radically' boost army to fend off Russia's 'imperial ambitions'

The Polish government has unveiled a “defence of the fatherland act” that aims to more than double the size of the country’s armed forces to ward off the threat posed by “Russia’s imperial ambitions”. The legislation is aimed at "radically" increasing the size of the Polish military to 250,000 personnel...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sakharov Prize#Russian#Eu#Ap#Kremlin#The European Union#The European Parliament
The Associated Press

France’s Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe’s nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary’s capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Don’t mention the war! EU and Poland clash again

The European Union’s executive has hit back at the Polish prime minister for his use of war rhetoric after accusing Brussels of making demands of Warsaw with a "gun to our head" in an interview with the Financial Times.Polish Prime MinisterMateusz Morawiecki also said that for the EU to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting “World War III.”The comments follow months of conflict over changes made to the Polish courts. Brussels believes the adjustments erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

Uzbek Leader Set To Win Vote With No Real Opposition

Ballot-counting was underway Sunday in a presidential election where incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no real opposition as he champions reforms in the Central Asian country while maintaining its authoritarian foundations. Mirziyoyev has been credited for launching what he calls a "New Uzbekistan", ending a decades-old system of forced labour with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Russia Can Not Be Forced to Respect Navalny's EU Rights Prize Win, Says Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia could not be forced to respect the European Parliament's decision to award an annual human rights prize to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded Navalny the prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, for his efforts...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Critic Navalny Wins EU Rights Prize for His 'Immense Bravery'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament's annual human rights prize on Wednesday for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020 by what Western nations said was a nerve agent, is serving a 2-1/2-year...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy