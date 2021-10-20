CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: NSA Bethesda on lockdown due to “bomb threat”, shelter in place orders lifting

By Elise Kim
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoDAF_0cXCnPCq00

(UPDATE 10/20/2021 1 p.m.) — NSA Bethesda announced that the shelter remained in effect at the Walter Reed center however the NSAB’s commanding officer lifted the shelter in place at all other locations.

NSAB also authorized the opening of Gates 1 and 3 for outbound traffic only.

Those inside the Walter Reed Bethesda shelter should standby as the shelter in place orders will be lifted building by building.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Naval Support Activity Bethesda reported a “bomb threat”, putting the base on lockdown including the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center campus on Wednesday morning.

The Walter Reed Bethesda Twitter page stated that all appointments had been canceled.

Around 8:45 a.m. the Naval Support Activity Bethesda said there was a “bomb threat” to building 10. There was also an active shooter investigation in which the Twitter page showed there was no indication of a shooter around 10 a.m.

MPD Officer involved in off-duty shooting, one suspect on the run

Security personnel have responded to the scene.

All people were asked to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda , and the public was asked to go indoors to the nearest building and to shelter in place.

All gates were closed to non-emergency traffic.

Around 10:15 a.m. Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart enacted a shelter in place protocol announced on its Twitter page . The school assured that all students were indoors and safe. Classes were also resuming at this time.

