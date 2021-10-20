Bethlehem’s Halloween Parade is on and it will be the event of the century

Hey Bethlehem: Get ready for the Halloween parade of the century.

The city will host its 100th Halloween Parade starting at 2 p.m. Oct 31, Mayor Bob Donchez announced Wednesday. It marks the return of the parade, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“The Parade of the Century” will start on West Broad and 10th Avenue and conclude at Main and Spring streets. Spectators can line Broad and Main streets.

There will be a special viewing area for children with special needs at the Memorial Fire Station at 521 W. Broad St. Parents can research a spot by calling 610-865-7140. Children will also receive a gift bag with sensory-friendly toys.

This year’s parade will feature two special divisions: Division 1 will honor local health-care workers, including the city’s health bureau, Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network. Kristen Wenrich, Bethlehem’s health director, will serve as the grand marshal.

Division 6 will feature a number of organizations that are celebrating century milestones (or more) including Liberty High School, Nitschmann Middle School and the Hotel Bethlehem.

Info: https://www.bethlehem-pa.gov/Events/Recreation-Events/City-of-Bethlehem-100th-Annual-Halloween-Parade

