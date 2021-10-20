CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Lehigh County has 4th highest vaccination rate as state adds 3,584 cases

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 7 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,584 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,238 cases per day, down 9.3% from a week ago, and down 7.9% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.52 million infections statewide.

Coronavirus case rates continue to decline throughout the country, as well as in most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, with 53 counties showing declining rates from week to week. Every county is still well above the 100 weekly population-adjusted cases used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to define “high” community transmission.

The latest data from the CDC show the country is adding 159.3 cases each week for every 100,000 residents compared with about 340 weekly population-adjusted cases recorded at the start of September.

The nexus of the pandemic has shifted from the Gulf Coast to the upper Midwest, with the highest rates now found in Montana (523.9), Wyoming (523.2), Idaho (493.9), Alaska (488.8) and North Dakota (459.9). All the top states are at least four times higher than the threshold for the CDC’s “high” community transmission classification. Pennsylvania’s rate is 231.8 weekly cases for every 100,000 residents.

The lowest population-adjusted rates are currently in Puerto Rico (18), Hawaii (59.9), California (60.7), Florida (79.5) and Connecticut (88.7). Puerto Rico’s rate falls into the CDC’s “moderate” community transmission classification, while the others are in “substantial” transmission.

Deaths

Overall: 134 compared with 64 on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 70.4, compared with 72.3 a week ago, a decrease of 3% in the last seven days, and an increase of 67% over the last 30 days.

Senior Care: One death reported Wednesday from weekly surveys, bringing the total to 14,266, accounting for 46.4% of the state’s 30,721 deaths.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 7.63 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 59.6% of the population. An additional 2.04 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 17 million shots have been put into the arms of 9.67 million people, or 75.6% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 422,320 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 62.6% of the local population. In total, 536,041 locals have received 805,030 shots in the arm, accounting for 79.5% of the Valley’s population.

With 65.2% of its total population fully vaccinated, Lehigh County ranks fourth of the state’s 67 counties, behind Montour (71.1%), Forest (67.9%) and Lackawanna (65.9%). Northampton County’s 59.4% of its residents fully vaccinated ranks it as 11th highest.

The lowest rates are found in Potter (30%), Fulton (30.3%), Bedford (34.2%), McKean (35.2%) and Bradford (37.9%)

An average of 42,511 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 20,546 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 60.3% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is up 55.3% over the last 30 days.

Combined data from the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia health departments show that 425,108 booster shots have been administered to Pennsylvanians, including 12,807 in Lehigh County and 11,312 in Northampton County.

Hospitalizations

There were 2,956 people hospitalized as of midday Wednesday compared with 3,025 Tuesday. Of those, 678 were in intensive care, and 398 were on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have held steady over the last week, and are up 26.3% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 167 COVID-19 patients Wednesday compared with 165 Tuesday, including 32 in intensive care, and 19 on ventilators.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 242 patients, with 46 in intensive care, and 24 on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have remained steady over the last week, and are up 10.8% in the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 11,164 test results reported Wednesday, with 26.1% of them positive, compared with 43.9% on Tuesday.

The overall positive test rate is 18.3% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 129 additional case reports, with 72 in Lehigh County, 57 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 91,645.

Deaths: Seven new deaths (five in Lehigh County, and two in Northampton County), compared with three the day before. That brings the total to 1,713 (930 in Lehigh, and 783 in Northampton).

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County adds 202 more coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County recorded another 202 COVID-19 cases and four deaths over a two-day period as the public health crisis continues to remain a presence locally. According to data from the county’s COVID-19 online database, those case counts of Montgomery County residents were taken from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27. Of the 202 cases, one came from a long term care facility, and another from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
Smithonian

Puerto Rico Has the Highest Covid-19 Vaccination Rate Among the United States and Its Territories

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Puerto Rico has fully vaccinated 73 percent of its 3.3 million residents, for a total of 2.3 million vaccinated individuals, CNN's Ray Sanchez reports. Experts attribute Puerto Rico's vaccination rate success to an early and rapid response toward preventing the spread of Covid-19 and the people's willingness to comply with the restrictions placed by the local government, reports Nicole Acevedo for NBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

COVID Outbreak Reported at County Correctional Facility

The largest county correctional facility in New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. The largest county correctional facility in New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that recently released state data shows there are 120 positive cases within the Hillsborough County jail, plus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Murphy silent after New Jersey COVID-19 death count passes 25,000

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is a numbers guy. After a long career on Wall Street, Murphy brought his lust for numbers, data and statistical analysis to Trenton when he was elected Governor. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Murphy and his administration flooded the public with data on a daily basis. Each day, he would deliver the COVID-19 pandemic by the numbers.
