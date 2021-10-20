448 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 500,286 with 9,968 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4584 119 88 18 Alcorn 5662 101 130 20 Amite 2047 55 57 9 Attala 3310 89 189 36 Benton 1484 38 47 10 Bolivar 6302 148 239 33 Calhoun 2789 45 44 7 Carroll 1687 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2994 67 61 15 Choctaw 1333 26 12 0 Claiborne 1322 37 46 9 Clarke 2921 94 133 32 Clay 3076 76 41 5 Coahoma 4154 104 138 13 Copiah 4477 92 104 14 Covington 4286 94 142 39 De Soto 32039 402 124 26 Forrest 13438 250 283 60 Franklin 1194 28 41 5 George 4965 79 73 9 Greene 2182 48 57 6 Grenada 3703 108 156 32 Hancock 7727 126 72 15 Harrison 34281 537 532 77 Hinds 31911 626 852 139 Holmes 2678 87 109 20 Humphreys 1292 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4628 105 135 24 Jackson 24466 379 284 41 Jasper 3295 65 46 2 Jefferson 944 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1714 42 9 1 Jones 13825 242 237 43 Kemper 1419 41 50 10 Lafayette 8542 139 199 56 Lamar 10510 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11984 316 481 107 Lawrence 2124 40 27 2 Leake 4080 88 99 17 Lee 15501 235 225 43 Leflore 4654 144 240 55 Lincoln 5431 134 205 40 Lowndes 11003 188 280 66 Madison 14566 279 416 72 Marion 4225 107 162 24 Marshall 6460 134 69 17 Monroe 6765 176 191 55 Montgomery 1794 56 64 10 Neshoba 6625 206 228 60 Newton 3816 79 87 15 Noxubee 1864 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7139 131 270 39 Panola 6511 131 103 15 Pearl River 9494 237 210 42 Perry 2052 56 24 9 Pike 5815 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6655 102 86 13 Prentiss 4665 81 101 15 Quitman 1064 28 0 0 Rankin 21971 390 492 69 Scott 4721 98 116 19 Sharkey 640 20 45 8 Simpson 4440 116 161 20 Smith 2633 50 72 8 Stone 3597 64 88 14 Sunflower 4235 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2268 51 50 7 Tate 4579 109 80 19 Tippah 4683 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3594 92 103 28 Tunica 1594 39 19 3 Union 6012 94 132 23 Walthall 2187 63 69 14 Warren 6679 176 174 38 Washington 7418 157 203 41 Wayne 4391 72 80 13 Webster 2026 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1048 39 25 6 Winston 3140 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2333 47 82 22 Yazoo 4436 87 152 20 Total 500,286 9,968 11,282 2,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

