448 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 500,286 with 9,968 deaths.White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4584
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5662
|101
|130
|20
|Amite
|2047
|55
|57
|9
|Attala
|3310
|89
|189
|36
|Benton
|1484
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6302
|148
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2789
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1687
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2994
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1333
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1322
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2921
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3076
|76
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4154
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4477
|92
|104
|14
|Covington
|4286
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32039
|402
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13438
|250
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1194
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4965
|79
|73
|9
|Greene
|2182
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3703
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7727
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34281
|537
|532
|77
|Hinds
|31911
|626
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2678
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1292
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4628
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24466
|379
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3295
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|944
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1714
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13825
|242
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1419
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8542
|139
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10510
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11984
|316
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2124
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4080
|88
|99
|17
|Lee
|15501
|235
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4654
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5431
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|11003
|188
|280
|66
|Madison
|14566
|279
|416
|72
|Marion
|4225
|107
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6460
|134
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6765
|176
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1794
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6625
|206
|228
|60
|Newton
|3816
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1864
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7139
|131
|270
|39
|Panola
|6511
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9494
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2052
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5815
|152
|174
|43
|Pontotoc
|6655
|102
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4665
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1064
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21971
|390
|492
|69
|Scott
|4721
|98
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|640
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4440
|116
|161
|20
|Smith
|2633
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3597
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4235
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2268
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4579
|109
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4683
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3594
|92
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1594
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6012
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2187
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6679
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7418
|157
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4391
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2026
|46
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1048
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3140
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2333
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4436
|87
|152
|20
|Total
|500,286
|9,968
|11,282
|2,089
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0