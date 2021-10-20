CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

448 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 500,286 with 9,968 deaths.

White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4584 119 88 18
Alcorn 5662 101 130 20
Amite 2047 55 57 9
Attala 3310 89 189 36
Benton 1484 38 47 10
Bolivar 6302 148 239 33
Calhoun 2789 45 44 7
Carroll 1687 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2994 67 61 15
Choctaw 1333 26 12 0
Claiborne 1322 37 46 9
Clarke 2921 94 133 32
Clay 3076 76 41 5
Coahoma 4154 104 138 13
Copiah 4477 92 104 14
Covington 4286 94 142 39
De Soto 32039 402 124 26
Forrest 13438 250 283 60
Franklin 1194 28 41 5
George 4965 79 73 9
Greene 2182 48 57 6
Grenada 3703 108 156 32
Hancock 7727 126 72 15
Harrison 34281 537 532 77
Hinds 31911 626 852 139
Holmes 2678 87 109 20
Humphreys 1292 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4628 105 135 24
Jackson 24466 379 284 41
Jasper 3295 65 46 2
Jefferson 944 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1714 42 9 1
Jones 13825 242 237 43
Kemper 1419 41 50 10
Lafayette 8542 139 199 56
Lamar 10510 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11984 316 481 107
Lawrence 2124 40 27 2
Leake 4080 88 99 17
Lee 15501 235 225 43
Leflore 4654 144 240 55
Lincoln 5431 134 205 40
Lowndes 11003 188 280 66
Madison 14566 279 416 72
Marion 4225 107 162 24
Marshall 6460 134 69 17
Monroe 6765 176 191 55
Montgomery 1794 56 64 10
Neshoba 6625 206 228 60
Newton 3816 79 87 15
Noxubee 1864 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7139 131 270 39
Panola 6511 131 103 15
Pearl River 9494 237 210 42
Perry 2052 56 24 9
Pike 5815 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6655 102 86 13
Prentiss 4665 81 101 15
Quitman 1064 28 0 0
Rankin 21971 390 492 69
Scott 4721 98 116 19
Sharkey 640 20 45 8
Simpson 4440 116 161 20
Smith 2633 50 72 8
Stone 3597 64 88 14
Sunflower 4235 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2268 51 50 7
Tate 4579 109 80 19
Tippah 4683 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3594 92 103 28
Tunica 1594 39 19 3
Union 6012 94 132 23
Walthall 2187 63 69 14
Warren 6679 176 174 38
Washington 7418 157 203 41
Wayne 4391 72 80 13
Webster 2026 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1048 39 25 6
Winston 3140 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2333 47 82 22
Yazoo 4436 87 152 20
Total 500,286 9,968 11,282 2,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Related
WJTV 12

Memorial service to honor COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Working Together Mississippi will host a memorial service honoring the lives of the 10,000 Mississippi residents who have died since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clergy leaders and others across the state will join in prayers and toll bells to honor those who have died. The event will be held […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

No COVID vaccine mandate at Mississippi University for Women

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi University for Women will not require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because the university is not at risk of losing federal money without a vaccine mandate, the school’s leader says. “At present, we do not have any federal contracts that would force us to abide by that executive order,” […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Attorneys general send letter to president over vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden Administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The attorneys general said they want the president to halt his implementation of the mandate. “I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate,” […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJTV 12

Columbus man arrested in Mississippi, charged with false bomb report

BILOXI, Miss. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been arrested on felony charges in Mississippi. According to a news release from the Biloxi Police Department, Marcus Tyrone Geddis was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, following an investigation into a bomb threat at a retail business. According to police, on Oct. 19, 2021, a threat was […]
WJTV 12

14,000 P-EBT cards for Mississippi students mistakenly deactivated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) said they were notified on Tuesday that their P-EBT card processing partner mistakenly deactivated 14,000 P-EBT cards for children. They said the cards for children who have an apostrophe in their first or last name […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Councilman Stokes asks for federal help in Jackson police shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes (Ward 3) will meet with the United States Attorney General on Thursday, October 28 to ask for help in the Jackson police shortage. Stokes is fighting alongside Tierra Williams, the widow of Robert Williams. Williams was shot and killed while sitting inside his Fedex truck in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Sheriff’s debate held at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Candidates who are running to be the next Hinds County sheriff took part in a debate Tuesday night at Jackson State University (JSU). Eight of the 13 candidates talked about why they should be elected the next sheriff for the county. Student moderators asked each of the candidates a series of […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Harvest Health Fest to be held Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be hosting a Harvest Health Fair on Thursday, October 28. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, various health checks, and other goodies and prizes will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Children are also encouraged to wear costumes for trick-or-treating.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

At 70 and 90, brother and sister meet for the 1st time

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A 70-year-old Chicago man traveled to Mississippi to meet his 90-year-old sister in person for the first time, and their extended group of relatives found an easy sense of connection. Roland Irions Sr. and Susie M. Hood gathered with other relatives Saturday in Hood’s hometown of Columbus, Mississippi, the Commercial Dispatch reported. The […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Gas prices soaring across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All across the country people are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices continue to rise. Drivers are hoping to see some relief in the prices as we approach the holiday season. According to AAA.com, the average price of gas in Mississippi is about $3.08. That’s about $1.25 more than […]
WJTV 12

Alabama man dies after fall from Mississippi parking garage

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama man who had been celebrating his birthday at a Mississippi casino died late Friday after he fell from the top of a parking garage, authorities said. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified him as 45-year-old Joseph Baynes of Daphne, Alabama. WLOX-TV reported Baynes, his wife and another couple had been at […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Madera Fuels will locate operations in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The recycling company Madera Fuels will location material collection and processing operations in the City of Vicksburg. The $4.859 million project will create 30 jobs in the city. “We are excited to welcome and support Madera Fuels as they open their operations in our city. Their company vision and business model will […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brett Favre repays the $600,000 in welfare dollars he took — but not the interest, auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A representative for Brett Favre delivered a $600,000 check to the State Auditor’s Office Monday, the office confirmed Wednesday, a couple weeks after the auditor demanded he repay the welfare funds he took from the state. In 2017 and 2018, a nonprofit contracted to run then-Gov. Phil Bryant’s “family-stabilizing” initiative […]
NFL
WJTV 12

Mississippi man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death of teen

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager. Jacoby Samaji O’Neal, 20, of Belden, was sentenced Friday in Lee County Circuit Court, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Tiara Dancer, 17, was killed Jan. 28, 2020, when investigators said O’Neal fired shots during a fight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

FEMA individual aid: 8 Mississippi counties; public aid: 19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor says residents in eight counties can apply for federal help with Hurricane Ida expenses, and 19 counties can get public aid. Approval for help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency means “Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding,” Gov. Tate Reed said in a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor wants gun offenders to wear ankle bracelets

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said he wants anyone who is out on bond in connection to a gun-related charge to wear an ankle bracelet. According to the Vicksburg Post, the mayor said the ankle bracelet could help authorities monitor weapons offenders due to a GIS system, which would help locate […]
WJTV 12

Madison County woman arrested for SNAP fraud

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County woman has been arrested for SNAP fraud after an investigation by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS). According to investigators, Sabrina Catchings received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $30,954. They said she fraudulently received benefits for failure […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

2K+
Followers
963
Post
361K+
Views
