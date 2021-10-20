CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Marshals allegedly ambushed Brian Laundrie lookalike on Appalachian Trail

By Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7NY0_0cXCma0A00

U.S. Marshals allegedly ambushed an innocent man who they mistakenly believed to be fugitive Brian Laundrie, wanted in connection with the Gabby Petito homicide case, The New Yorker reported Saturday.

Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann, both from Ithaca, N.Y., were woken up at their North Carolina hotel with a knock on the door and U.S. Marshals bursting in with guns drawn while on a hiking trip from Georgia to Virginia along the Appalachian Trail.

“Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘U.S. Marshals’ written on them,” Beckwith told The New Yorker. “Handguns pointed at my face,” he added.

New York county launches new investigation into Trump Organization

A marshal helped Brettmann get dressed as they handcuffed Beckwith — who sported a shaved head and a beard — while he was still in his underwear, taking him out to the hallway, the report said.

Beckwith said he had a “hunch” why the marshals were interested in him — and he turned out to be right.

Marshals noted that apart from the surface similarities to Laundrie, Beckwith also had “a notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like his.”

He was released after he provided authorities with his ID and proved he doesn’t have Laundrie’s distinctive tattoos.

Marshals reportedly suggested Beckwith shave his beard.

The New Yorker reported it was a hotel employee who raised the alarm after Beckwith asked to use the hotel telephone, reporting him to the authorities.

LIVE: North Port police block entrances to park at center of Brian Laundrie search

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie , who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancée Gabby Petito. He has been considered missing for several weeks.

The FBI confirmed on Sept. 21 that a body found in Wyoming was that of 22-year-old Petito. Her cause of death was ruled as a homicide, and autopsy results said she died of strangulation.Since the news of Laundrie’s disappearance, there have been numerous sightings of lookalikes reported to authorities by members of the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
hotnewhiphop.com

Bike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For Fingerprints

Just yesterday, we reported that TMZ had obtained surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Laundrie, riding a bike down a sandy path on the outskirts of a Florida man’s property, roughly three hours away from his home. Now, the gossip site says that a bike has been found and reported near the same area, prompting police to come test it for fingerprints.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#U S Marshals#Appalachian Trail#The New Yorker#Handguns#Trump Organization#Fbi#Strangu
arcamax.com

FBI finds Brian Laundrie items in Florida after trail tip from family

The FBI located a number of Brian Laundrie’s items on a trail in Florida on Wednesday after the his family told law enforcement about an outdoor spot he frequented. According to multiple reports, a coroner is headed to the area. Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the...
FLORIDA STATE
kfrxfm.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelganger Ambushed

Severin Beckwith, and his travel companion Anna Brettmann, were at a lodge on the Appalachian Trail in NC around Oct 7 when U.S. Marshals stormed into their room. In just his underwear, he was held at gunpoint until they were able to handcuff him. FBI questioned Beckwith while they waited for fingerprint results. Once those came back that he was not Brian Laundrie, he was taken back to his hotel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thewoodyshow.com

Human Remains Found Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings On Florida Trail

UPDATE: The FBI held a press conference on Wednesday (October 20) and confirmed that human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie were discovered in the Carlton Reserve. Those items included a backpack and a notebook. ------ Investigators have found human remains in a Florida Nature reserve that has been...
FLORIDA STATE
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelgänger Held At Gunpoint & Handcuffed On Appalachian Trail, New York Man Mistaken For Gabby Petito's Fugitive Fiancé

"Brian Laundrie" was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by United States Marshals along the Appalachian Trail in western North Carolina, except it wasn't actually Gabby Petito's fugitive fiancé. Article continues below advertisement. Authorities did not take their chances when they were alerted that a man who strongly resembled the wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are not off the table as the investigation into a deadly movie set shooting continues, according to the Santa Fe District Attorney. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured when Alec Baldwin fired a long colt revolver while rehearsing a scene last week at Bonanza Creek […]
SANTA FE, NM
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy