The McLaren CEO Zak Brown made true of his bet at Circuit of the Americas. Back in March, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that if Daniel Ricciardo was able to bring the team a podium finish then the driver would be able to drive a classic Earnhardt machine. Ricciardo took it a step further, grabbed a win. And as of yesterday, he got to drive the Earnhardt machine.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO