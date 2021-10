The smell of freshly-baked snickerdoodles and wafts through the air as visitors are greeted with an abundance of smiles past the bright blue doors of Br. Andre’s Cafe. Located in the lower level of Epiphany Church on Washington Place, Br. Andre’s Cafe is the newest and nearest coffee shop in the Downtown area. However, unlike any other coffee shop in Pittsburgh, Br. Andre’s employs almost exclusively adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO