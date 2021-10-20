CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are The Cardinals For Real?

By Jack McKessy
thedraftnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Alright, hand up, I did not expect the Arizona Cardinals to start this season 6-0–but did anyone really? They’re the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and I’m not sure if anyone had that on their bingo card through the first six weeks of the 2021 season. What’s...

thedraftnetwork.com

Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
On3.com

Packers star makes plea to organization over new uniforms

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos balled out against the Washington Football Team. Perhaps it was due to the uniforms, as the Packers rocked some sweet throwbacks from 1950. After the game, Amos made a plea to the organization over the uniforms. “Definitely like these jerseys,” said Amos. “I hope...
FanSided

Packers Twitter goes nuts after snapping Cardinals winning streak

The Green Bay Packers handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season, and it came in thrilling fashion. The streak…is over for the Arizona Cardinals. Their undefeated season is now history, and it is all thanks to the Green Bay Packers. With Green Bay leading 24-21 in the...
WDTN

Unbeaten Cardinals batter Browns

Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Cardinals remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team with a 37-14 win over the battered, reeling Cleveland Browns.
Fox Sports Radio

Kyler Murray Deserves Just as Much Blame as AJ Green

After the Arizona Cardinals fell at home to the Green Bay Packers, everyone was handing the blame over to AJ Green. Ben Maller thinks that Kyler Murray is real reason that Arizona lost. Ben Maller: "Kyler Murray is responsible. He's the one that screwed this up. I believe in accountability...
The Ringer

Are the Undefeated Cardinals Actually This Good?

The Cardinals are the NFL’s last undefeated team. Not the Chiefs or the Buccaneers or the Packers or the Bills. The Cardinals. Apologies to the state of Arizona if I sound a little shocked by that development, but I’m not alone. Before the start of the season, only nine teams had longer odds than the Cardinals to be the league’s last undefeated team. Even Arizona’s more optimistic fans probably didn’t expect them to be sitting at 7-0—with wins over teams like the Rams and 49ers—at the end of October.
The Independent

Kyler Murray picked off as Arizona Cardinals have wings clipped by Green Bay

Kyler Murray was intercepted inside the red zone by the Green Bay Packers’ defence with seconds left on the clock as the Arizona Cardinals tasted defeat for the first time this season.The Cardinals were down 24-21 when quarterback Murray got the ball with 3:23 left to play on his own one-yard line.Consecutive completions for 23 and 29 yards had Arizona making progress into the Green Bay half, and a third deep pass for 18 yards put them within striking distance..@rd32_era WITH THE INT TO SEAL IT! #GBvsAZ | #GoPackGo 📺 FOX | NFLN | PRIME pic.twitter.com/qob6MNVPbR— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021Murray tried to find AJ Green in the end zone but was picked off by Rasul Douglas for the Packers to seal the game.Chase Edmonds found the end zone to open the scoring for the Cardinals before the lead was evened out when Aaron Jones also scored a rushing TD, while a field goal put the visitors up 10-7 at the half.Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb connected twice in the second half for Green Bay, while James Conner had two rushing touchdowns for Arizona.
WBAY Green Bay

Social Blog: Packers at Cardinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Commentary and sideline coverage from our Action 2 Sports team and On the Clock sports writers during the game. 10:34 P.M.: The Packers, who fully managed the play clock tonight in Arizona, get a 24-21 win over the hosting Cardinals. 10:33 P.M.: Playmaker! The Cardinals...
