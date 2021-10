AUSTIN — It’s strange to say someone salvaged a 5-7 season at Texas, but that’s exactly what D’Onta Foreman did back in 2016. Without the linebacker-sized running back plowing through defenses, rushing for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns as the backbone of an otherwise underwhelming offense, who knows how low the Longhorns might have sank. Remember, they lost to Kansas that year in a game where Foreman went for 250 yards and two scores.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO