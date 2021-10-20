TDN100: 10 Biggest Fallers That Still Made The Cut

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to terms on a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they are waiting for his legal issues to be resolved. Miami reportedly wants NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to give clarity on the length of a suspension Watson will face for sexual assault allegations that were brought to light this offseason.
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching (November 2nd at 4 pm EST) and there is already a ton of talk, rumors, and even a few trades, and the Dallas Cowboys’ faithful, with a bye week, has been talking about trades for a week now. Before I go too far...
The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom wasn’t thrilled with the ruling that her son threw an interception during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game at the Washington Football Team. This season has been a struggle for the Chiefs and Mahomes’ magic has been somewhat off heading into Week 6 with the team at 2-3.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a...
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
