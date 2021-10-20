CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Boyce’s Final Movie Is Available Now

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Boyce passed away in 2020 from epilepsy, just before Descendants 3 was released. Boyce was only 20 years young. Fans of Boyce can now see the late actor on the big screen one last time as his final film role in Runt officially premiered. Runt was released to...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Cameron Boyce
imdb.com

Matt Damon Reveals Why He Hasn't Collaborated With Ben Affleck Since Good Will Hunting Until Now

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon set a high standard for themselves when they wrote the 1997 film Good Will Hunting. The Robin Williams vehicle earned nine nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. And though the big two went to Titanic, the duo from Boston took home Best Original Screenplay, beating out Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights and As Good as It Gets. But, surprisingly, it wasn't the high expectations that kept Damon and Affleck from working together again. According to Damon, it was simply a matter of planning. At the New York City premiere for their upcoming film The Last Duel, Damon told E!...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Tragic Truth About Antonia Lofaso's Partner, Heavy D

Antonia Lofaso has quite the résumé. She's not only built an empire as a celebrity chef, restauranter, and caterer, she's also appeared on various network TV shows and even written a cookbook (via Lofaso's website). She's certainly made a name for herself and made it clear she knows how to run a business. But there's perhaps one title Lofaso takes most seriously: Mom. Lofaso is the single mother of daughter Xea Myers following the death of her partner, musical artist Heavy D, also known as Dwight Arrington Myers (via Famous Chefs). Heavy D's star-studded career included his status as frontman of the group Heavy D and the Boyz in the '90s and was also featured on other performer's songs, such as Michael Jackson's "Jam" (via ABC News).
RELATIONSHIPS
#1091 Pictures
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out. Following nearly a full year of rumors connecting DaBaby to DaniLeigh, and often suggesting that he may have fathered her daughter, the North Carolina-based rapper appears to have confirmed that speculation, claiming he has three daughters in his latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's Cause of Death Revealed

Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been determined nearly three months after he died at the age of 23. The rising Hollywood star, who was the older brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away due to fentanyl and cocaine toxicity on July 4, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis' fans react to plastic surgery admission in furious rant on Lorraine – watch

Jamie Lee Curtis has been inundated with support after admitting she had plastic surgery she 'hated', and calling out the term 'anti-ageing' on an episode of Lorraine. After Lorraine Kelly explained that Dawn French had recently spoken out about getting a grey bob to "channel" Jamie, Jamie said: "Lovely! I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time. Mostly because I had the trial and error of the other part for a long time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

‘Isis’ actress JoAnna Cameron, DC Comics star, dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, star of DC Comics’ cult classic Saturday morning series “The Secrets of Isis,” has died in Hawaii due to complications from a stroke. She was 70. Joanna Pang Atkins, the striking brunette’s co-star on the super-heroine series, which ran from 1975 to 1976 on CBS, announced the former actress’ passing via social media.
CELEBRITIES
reviewjournal.com

Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections

She is late. It’s Zoom time in the L.A. suburbs, but the lighting in Heather Locklear’s living room needs to be adjusted. Someone brings in the perfect cushy chair. At age 60 and 2½ years sober, she’s no diva. It’s just that Locklear wants to get it right. Even during the tougher times, she held it together by reaching for what she calls “imperfectly perfect.” “I would always say, ‘The sun will come up. The sun will go down. I will be alive when it comes up again.’
CELEBRITIES

