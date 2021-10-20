CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City Hall, Police Union Return To Court As Fight Over Vaccine Mandate Drags On

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w61CT_0cXCiIAM00

CHICAGO (CBS) — The vaccine mandate showdown between the city of Chicago and the Fraternal Order of Police returns to court, as the police union is asking a Cook County judge hearing the city’s lawsuit against FOP to recuse herself from the case.

Meantime, in its own lawsuit against the city, the police union is seeking a temporary restraining order blocking the vaccine mandate and forcing the city to enter arbitration.

Nothing came of that request Wednesday morning, Judge Sophia Hall, who was assigned the FOP’s lawsuit, said the presiding judge of the Chancery Division must first rule on the city’s request to transfer that case to Judge Cecilia Horan, who was assigned the city’s lawsuit against the FOP.

Horan last week ordered Chicago FOP President John Catanzara to stop encouraging officers to defy the city’s vaccine mandate. The police union has since asked that judge to recuse herself from the case, citing a past professional relationship with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. A hearing on that request is set for Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denied there is any conflict of interest in the case being assigned to Judge Horan:

“Under the judicial code of ethics, the court has the ability to assess and determine actual conflicts of interests. There are none here. This is another dog whistle by a person who has repeatedly revealed himself to be a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, hateful human being. Let’s move on.”

The union’s bid to have Horan remove herself from the case comes as CPD leadership has had hundreds of meetings with officers who missed last Friday’s deadline to report their vaccination status to the city. There are as many as 1,000 more such meetings to go.

The department is meeting with officers who missed the deadline to make sure their failure to report is an intentional choice; and give them one last chance to comply before they are placed on no pay status, and brought up on disciplinary charges.

As of Tuesday night, a total of 21 officers have been sent home without pay for continuing to defy the mandate.

Overall, approximately 67% of officers and civilian employees at CPD have entered their vaccine status into an online portal, with 82% of those who have done so confirming they are fully vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated can be tested for COVID-19 twice a week through the end of the year, but must be fully vaccinated after Dec. 31.

That still leaves thousands of officers and civilian employees who have yet to report their vaccination status, putting them at risk of being sent home without pay and being disciplined by the city.

The police union continues to argue in court that the vaccine mandate is illegal and violates their contract with the city.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Dozens Of Officers Rally Outside CPD Headquarters, Protesting City’s Vaccine Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS)– Dozens of officers rallied outside Chicago Police Headquarters on Tuesday, saying they are ready to go on no-pay status after refusing to report their vaccination status as part of the vaccine mandate for all city workers. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports it’s the latest salvo in the battle between the city’s police unions and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. About 100 people joined the rally Tuesday morning outside Chicago Police Headquarters, not all of them officers; some were supporters and family members. Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has said hundreds of rank-and-file officers are willing to go on no-pay status,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen Opposed To City Worker Vaccine Mandate Seek Special City Council Meeting To Repeal It

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of aldermen seeking to repeal Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for city workers has filed notice to hold a special City Council meeting on Friday in an effort to force a vote on their proposal. Earlier this week, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) introduced an ordinance that would repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for all city workers, and require City Council approval of any future such mandates. Fifteen other aldermen have signed on as co-sponsors. On Wednesday, Tabares and a dozen other aldermen filed notice with the City Clerk’s office, calling for a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Union President Urges Aldermen To Repeal Mayor’s Vaccine Mandate For City Workers, Judge Denies Request To Extend Gag Order

by Charlie De Mar, Megan Hickey, Samah Assad, Mugo Odigwe, and Todd Feurer CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge on Monday denied a request by the City of Chicago forbidding the head of the union representing rank-and-file Chicago police officers from defying a mandate requiring city employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Cecilia Horan ruled that before the temporary restraining order was issued – prior to the deadline for compliance with the city’s policy that all employees must report their COVID-19 vaccination status, “there was no way to know how many Chicago police officers would fail...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Council Approves Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2022 Budget Plan, With Support Of Most Progressive Aldermen

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite claims from some of her most vocal critics that her 2022 budget plan is “grossly out of balance,” and fails to save taxpayers hundreds of millions in taxes by eliminating thousands of vacant positions, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.7 billion spending plan sailed to easy City Council approval on Wednesday. The City Council voted 35-15 to approve the mayor’s spending plan, 32-18 to approve a $76.5 million property tax hike, and 32-18 to approve the rest of her financing plan. After her budget plan was approved, Lightfoot later called it “truly the most progressive...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS Chicago

Police Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets 10 Years For Plot To Kidnap Woman She Blamed For Breakup

CHICAGO (CBS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, after pleading guilty to a plot to kidnap and kill a woman she blamed for their breakup. Lissette Ortiz, 56, was charged in 2019 with multiple felony counts accusing her of trying to hire someone to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman, who she blamed for her breakup with the officer. The person she tried to hire turned out to be an undercover cop. Last week, Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated armed kidnapping, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s official: 2021 is now the rattiest year in the history of Chicago. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas has been tracking a surge in complaints that, over the past couple weeks, became record-breaking. Kathleen Walsh isn’t just taking out the trash. She’s disposing of her victims. “These were 3 of the guys that I got,” she said after three rats ran into the traps strategically placed in her back yard in Bridgeport. “I went out this past Sunday, and I spent $300 on bait boxes, rat poisoning, and traps.” She’s not the only one waging war. We burrowed through public records and discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Studios And Offices Of WTTW-11, WFMT Radio Evacuated After Telephone Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Renée Crown Public Media Center in the North Park community was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a telephone threat. The building at 5400 N. St. Louis Ave. houses WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT Radio. Police said at 6:31 p.m., someone made a telephone threat – prompting the evacuation of the building. WTTW Senior Vice President for Marketing and Digital Media Anne Gleason confirmed the station received a phone threat and said police were notified, and added that “as of now, there has been no incident.” Gleason did not comment on whether the production of the evening news analysis program “Chicago Tonight” – which airs at 7 p.m. – was affected. The broadcast of the program appeared to go on as normal. No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday, police said. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigators Raid Three Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant

By Tara Molina and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — Police raided a popular pizza restaurant’s three locations on Wednesday morning, assisting the Illinois Department of Revenue with an unspecified criminal investigation, sources told CBS 2. Investigators outside Parlor Pizza in Wicker Park. (Credit: David Shapiro) Chicago Police officers and employees with the city’s Buildings Department were taking pictures inside the Parlor Pizza restaurant at 405 N. Dearborn St. in River North. It appeared the popular pizza chain was being investigated for a possible financial crime. HAPPENING NOW ⤵️ First on @cbschicago… Parlor Pizza is tied to a state investigation with police and investigator presence at...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Water Issues, Boil Order Persist In Dixmoor As Blame Game Erupts With Water Supplier City Of Harvey

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Water issues continued Tuesday in south suburban Dixmoor, where residents have been struggling with low pressure and have been under a boil order for 11 days now. But the back and forth continues – with Harvey city officials speaking out Tuesday and calling the issue in Dixmoor unrelated to their water system. Harvey’s system provides all of the water for the Village of Dixmoor. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, donated water was still making the difference in Dixmoor late Tuesday. We watched a constant stream of residents show up at village hall for water on Tuesday. Donated pallets’...
DIXMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

City Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots Starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Monday, the Chicago Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots across the city. All eligible Chicagoans can get the booster dose for free. Eligible groups include those age 65 or older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who live in a long-term care facility and people who work or live in high-risk settings. No insurance or ID are required. To find a vaccine location near you, just head to chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.    
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Arrive To Find Man Shot In Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bedford Park police are looking for information to a shooting Wednesday. Police said around 11:46 a.m., members of the Bedford Park Police Department heard gunshots coming from the 6400 block of West 65th Street. Upon arriving, responding officers located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. It’s not clear how many offenders were involved as they fled the scene before officers arrived. Aid was given to the victim and paramedics were called to the scene. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. The Bedford Park Police Department is investigating this incident. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Anyone who has information about this incident can contact the Bedford Park Police Department at 708-458-3388.
BEDFORD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect Awaits Extradition For 1992 Cold Case Murder of Helen Cardwell In Niles

NILES, Ill. (CBS) — Nearly 29 years after a woman was murdered in Niles, police are charging a man with her death. (Credit: Niles Police Department) Thirty-five-year-old Helen Cardwell was found strangled in her room at the since-shuttered Leaning Tower YMCA, 6300 W. Touhy Ave., on Nov. 8, of 1992. In 2020, Niles police formed a cold case team and were able to get DNA from evidence in the case. The crime lab got a match, but detectives couldn’t find the suspect, Richard Sisto. (Credit: Niles Police Department) He was taken into custody in Texas in 2021, where Niles detectives interviewed him and collected a DNA sample. Detectives and Cardwell’s family were relieved to have answers in her death. “It was something that has been in their heads and it was frustrating at the time,” said Detective Mike Boba of the Niles Police Department. “And I know they appreciate we were able to reopen the case and bring some closure.” “I’m so grateful they decided to reopen this case. And I just appreciate everyone’s efforts in solving her murder,” said Noca Ervin, the victim’s sister. Sisto is now awaiting extradition to Illinois.
NILES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Conflict Of Interest#City Hall#Fop#The Chancery Division#Cpd
CBS Chicago

Two Blocks Of Oakley Avenue In Gage Park Have Been Crumbling For Years, And Frustrated Neighbors Are Finally Getting Results

CHICAGO (CBS) — A neighborhood battle in Gage Park is getting results. The road is crumbling along the 5500 and 5600 blocks of South Oakley Avenue, and there are craters everywhere. And this isn’t new – a Google Street View image from 2009 shows much the same condition. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported Monday, residents told us nothing changed – until now. The aftermath of the heavy rain on Sunday evening added to the misery on those two blocks of South Oakley Avenue. We saw pockets of standing water in large craters. “When I complain about the holes in the street, they patch...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Participates In March For Illinois State University Grad Student Jelani Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seeking justice for Jelani Day. Tuesday at noon, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Reverend Jesse Jackson are hosting a march in Peru, Illinois. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Day drowned. But it’s not clear how he ended up in the water. That determination comes two months after the Illinois State University graduate student went missing and a month after his body was identified. Day’s mother said the police didn’t do enough to find her son. She wants the FBI to get involved in the investigation of his death. Here’s what she told CNN’s John Berman. “I need answers because the police departments that were involved in searching for my son and looking for my son and finding answers for my son failed me. They failed my child,” said Carmen Bolden Day. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office said there was no evidence of strangulation, assault, a gunshot wound or significant drug intoxication. 🗣#JelaniDay’s life mattered. Join us Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 12pm to DEMAND #JusticeForJelaniDay during the #MarchForJelaniDay. pic.twitter.com/r1ueulXE7v — RainbowPUSHCoalition (@RPCoalition) October 24, 2021
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Landlord Is In Debt To Village Of Riverdale, And Tenants Say They’re Being Threatened With Water Shutoff

UPDATED 10/26/21 7:05 p.m. RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) — A building owner in south suburban Riverdale owes the village thousands of dollars, and now, the village may be going after the building’s tenants – with what had been plans to shut off their water Wednesday because of their landlord’s mistake. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, families were still looking for answers Monday. They called us when they couldn’t get any from village officials, and those officials didn’t want to answer our questions either. “You need water to survive! Period!” said Roslyn White. The red sign on the front door of White’s Riverdale apartment building...
RIVERDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Employees Sue NorthShore University Health System, Say They Were Denied Religious Exemptions To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Despite Sincere Beliefs

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen health care employees are seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against the NorthShore University Health System, after they were denied religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Liberty Counsel filed the suit in US. District Court on behalf of the 14 workers. The suit said NorthShore had already begun removing unvaccinated workers from the November schedule despite “sincere religious objections” to vaccination – including workers whose appeals were still pending. The lawsuit asks a court to grant a temporary restraining order by Sunday, and said otherwise, NorthShore will remove all the affected employees from the schedule the following day. The plaintiffs’ religious objections include strong objection to abortion and claims that all COVID-19 vaccines are connected to aborted fetal cell lines.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Warn Of Trio Of Carjackings In South Austin, After Food Delivery Ordered At Same Address In South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a string of carjackings, in which someone called to have food delivered to the same South Austin neighborhood address three times this month, and then robbed the delivery driver and stole their car. Three times since Oct. 8, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked. The carjackings happened: On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m. On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m. On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m. The carjacker is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body Found In Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve In Darien Confirmed To Be Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia

DARIEN, Ill. (CBS) — A body found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in west suburban Darien has been confirmed to be that of missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia. Cefolia had been missing for more than a year. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said Sunday that a forensic odonatologist examined dental records and positively identified the body as Cefolia’s. The body was found on Friday. DuPage County Forest Preserve Chief David Pederson said there were no signs of foul play, and an investigation continues. Cefolia was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United Airlines. United said Cefolia had last...
DARIEN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Issue Alert Of Armed Robberies In Lincoln Park And Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lake View areas. Police said in each incident, the victim is confronted by 1-2 offenders who arranged on social media platforms to sell cell phones or computer equipment. Once at the location, the offenders would take the victim’s property and flee on foot. Three of the robberies happened in the same location: 1600 block of North Orchard St., Saturday October 16, 2021 in the afternoon hours. 1600 block of North Orchard St., Wednesday October 20, 2021 in the afternoon hours. 1600 block of North Orchard St., Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Investigate Bank Robbery In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating an unarmed bank robbery in Hyde Park just before noon Saturday. Around 11:36 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the Hyde Park Bank building In the 1500 block of East 53rd Street and demanded money, according to police. No weapon was displayed. The offender fled with an unknown amount of money, No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy