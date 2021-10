St Lucie County Single Family Homes September 2021 Market Report. The September 2021, St Lucie County Single Family Home market had slightly improved sales activity when compared to last year. This is quite impressive as other markets are showing slower sales activity since there is so little inventory and high prices. Closed sales were up by 2.3% for the month compared to last year (in August they were down by 11.7%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) increased by 3.9% (they were up by 7.9% last month).

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO