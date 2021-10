HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Hammond-based biotechnology company is teaming up with the University of Western Australia to develop drugs to help fight neurodegenerative diseases and spinal cord injury pain. Neuro Vigor focuses its research on neutralizing reactive aldehydes, which are key to the progression of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Van Fleet says there is a “great need for novel solutions and that’s what we represent.”

